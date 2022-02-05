the Civilization we’ve been waiting for

Related news

And even if we have Civilization VI on Android, we still miss a game more adapted to mobile phones like this one new called Rise of Cultures. One that arrived weeks ago at the Google Play Store to gain thousands of followers as the days go by.

Go from era to era to take your civilization into the future

Rise of Cultures stands out for offering the enough content to be playing for weeks and months. Above all, it is because in order to pass from one age to another, such as from the Copper Age to the Minoan Erawe may need days and days until we manage to complete each of the investigations.

Rise of Cultures

The Free Android

These investigations allow access to new buildings ranging from houses, farms, barracks, workshops and cultural areas. Houses to have citizens doing chores, farms to produce food, barracks for the army, workshops to produce special resources, and cultural zones to place in a special location to give nearby buildings better stats.

Research in Rise of Cultures

The Free Android

Everything in Rise of Cultures is well spun enough to generate a great experience game that engages from the first second of play. That yes, being freemium, and if we do not pull our card, as the days go by it will cost us more to advance in the different ages.

Buildings in Rise of Cultures

The Free Android

And if we know that we went through the Stone Age, Bronze Age, Minoan Era, Classical Greece, Early Rome, Roman Empire, Byzantine Era and Frankish Era, you can already imagine everything that awaits you ahead; and that there will be more ages soon in new updates.

The different ages to spend in Rise of Cultures

The Free Android

In fact, to go from the Bronze Age to the Minoan Era we have needed a few days paying attention every little bit in order to be able to investigate and get enough resources.

Combat in Rise of Cultures

Yes it is true that combat in Rise of Cultures it’s pretty automatic and we just have to choose the location of our warriors so that they rush towards the enemy as soon as we press the start button.

Placing the units

The Free Android

So it’s important that let’s place the cavalry, long range and infantry units well in its proper place. Really, the complex thing about facing enemies controlled by the AI ​​is knowing how to locate those units, since we will not always have the same combat terrain so that we can dedicate which ones to put.

in full combat

The Free Android

It is true that with a bit of logic We will have no problem accumulating victories in order to obtain terrain expansions, one of the reasons to go to combat and extend our territory.

Victory

The Free Android

But what has been said, we are still facing a freemium in which we will see that if we do not advance from the era we will find a new enemy that will make things so difficult for us that it becomes an impossible wall to beat.

There are different game modes to get more resources

The Free Android

On the other hand, we recommend the use of culture buildings to place them near the barracks to reduce unit creation time and so we have them as soon as possible to attack again and conquer more territories; It is the best way to expand the land where we can place more buildings.

The freemium balance

One of the points that we liked about Rise of Cultures is the fact that it is balanced enough so that we do not need to use the card to advance.

Busy workers window

The Free Android

It is clear that we are moving more slowly, but with notifications activated, we will be vigilant to complete investigations and use free workers of tasks. Of course, with micropayments everything will be faster, since we can add more gaps in the production queues or reduce the time to create a new building.

Details of all kinds to be a very lively game

The Free Android

That said, Rise of Cultures gives you the option to enjoy it for freebut if you want per box it also has enough routes so that it takes less time to go from one age to another.

The technical of this Android game

What is quite striking is how careful everything is at the graphic level. The animations of each of the inhabitants of our civilization are there perfectly achieved and with daily routines that even allow us to focus on knowing what they are doing according to their work or profession.





The same happens with the graphic style used so that we are before a very nice game with a great character designthe environments and even those buildings that can be seen better when we zoom in.

The combat is perhaps the roughest of alland we are hoping that in some new update they will optimize it a bit, because it is perhaps the biggest drawback of this game for Android.

Extending territories

The Free Android

But other than that, it’s an excellent game that on a good tablet or mobile phone with an AMOLED screen looks great on all levels. Same thing with sound effects or soundtrackalthough the sounds that our locals emit can be a bit heavy as the days go by.

A simulator of civilizations of ten

In the end, the feeling that leaves us is very good, although over time and already having a hard time moving on from the era, it is noticeable that everything slows down so that hours pass before playing again; hoping above all that we have what it takes to complete an investigation that allows us to go from era or that building that manages to produce more coins in less time.

The various buildings in Rise of Cultures

The Free Android

Another of its best aspects is the investigations, since they are directing us towards the future of our town so that they can improve their daily chores with new objects to produce, such as bronze bracelets or the same wool that is obtained from sheep.

Rise of Cultures on Android

The Free Android

There is a common thread at all times with the achievements that we have to achieve in order to mark the path for ourselves and make our people continue to evolve over time.

I said, Rise of Cultures is a great civilization simulation game I am sure that in future updates it will improve so that its community of players continues to enjoy it. You can download it now for free from the Google Play Store.

It may interest you

Follow the topics that interest you