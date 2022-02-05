The harsh message of a Cruz Azul player about Juan Reynoso’s team

A Cruz Azul player considers that the Cement Machine does not have a great team in Liga MX

This Friday, the Venezuelan midfielder and member of the Cement Machine squad, Rómulo Otero, surprised all Cruz Azul fans by assuring with certainty that Juan Reynoso’s squad is not the best squad in Liga MX despite the great players that the institution has.

“The truth is I can tell you that we are one of the best (teams), but we have a good squad, the atmosphere that we have in the team is quite good. I can’t tell you which is the best but we have to compete and fight for the first places, to be at the top”, currently the Blues are second in the standings, tied with Puebla and Atlas.

Regarding his current moment in the team, Vinotinto replied: “Yes, the truth is that I feel much better because I did preseason, I prepared myself quite well, when I arrived at Cruz Azul I had not done preseason and I was on vacation, I arrived and it cost me a lot, but now I feel pretty good physically and that makes me fight for a starting position as well as going back to my national team”.

The ‘Scorpion’ comes from being one of the most outstanding players from Pekerman’s start with Venezuela. “I have enough faith that the opportunity will come to me and I must be prepared to be there, help my teammates, I feel quite good and nothing, training to the maximum every day, giving myself to the maximum to this great club and waiting for the opportunity. I hope to take advantage of it in the best way and not release it any more,” said the ’10’ about his minutes on the pitch.