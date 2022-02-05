The journalist Anabel Hernández sued the actor Andrés García for threats against him

The Mexican journalist Anabel Hernández criminally sued the actor Andrés García, alleging death threats against him

The Mexican journalist Anabel Hernández criminally sued the actor Andrés Garcíaafter the threats he made against him, because in a country where they constantly attack the press with murders of communicators, threats should not be taken as a joke.

I asked the Public Ministry that, in addition to the threats against me, the gender-based violence perpetrated by Mr. Andrés García be taken into account. Likewise, the Public Ministry, as a line of investigation, will take into account that Andrés García has publicly confessed to being a friend of drug traffickers, to frequenting them and having received them at his home.

The author of Emma and the other narco ladies (Grijalbo, 2021) mentioned the actor’s coexistence with drug lords at his residence in Acapulcoeven about his friendship previously recognized by himself with Arturo Beltran Leyva. Given this, the actor reacted by warning that the journalist wanted to hang on to her fame and would sue her, something that finally decided not to prosper.

“Threats against journalists is a federal crime that can even be punished with imprisonment,” he specified at a conference Anabel Hernandez this February 3, two days after the lawsuit filed since last January 24 before the Special Prosecutor for Attention to Crimes Committed against Freedom of Expression (Feadle), attached to the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR).

The actor assured that Anabel Hernández seeks to hang on to his fame (Photo: screenshot/YouTube)

On January 19, after the threats he made about suing the journalist, the actor announced that would no longer proceed legally because he had confirmed that in the investigation he was not mentioned for having profited from his friendship with drug lords.

Actually, I didn’t read it, I was taught some strange lines. Later, she explained on a television program that she hadn’t said anything about drug traffickers’ money and stuff. And she showed, according to her, the book where she talked about me having friends who were capos, which is true.

“Someone who wanted to hurt him sent it to me by phone, her or me or both. So, if she gave an explanation and showed the book and nothing comes out of it, then there is no point in continuing to harass her, she rectified Andres Garcia in a television interview.

ten days beforethrough its homonymous channel of Youtubethe protagonist of The body of desire shared a video titled Message for Anabel Hernandez. In the recording he attacked the writer for several minutes, assuring that he had mentioned it in his most recent book just to draw attentionclaiming to point him out as a partner of drug traffickers, which is not even recorded in the book.

The journalist said that the MP should investigate any link between the actor and members of organized crime (Photo: JM Mariscal/Infobae)

“He allowed himself the luxury of saying that I am a drug dealer partner. Narcos his fucking mother and his dad, he can point to them as drug traffickers (sic)”, he stated. “Get off his eggs and go fuck your mother […] find another bastard to talk about him, because it’s not going well there, I do give birth to his bitch mother (sic),” he added.

“You say in your pinch * book of shit * that I have been a partner and have earned money with the capos, and as I say, I know almost all of themand some are much more decent and much more friendly than her, but from there, to the fact that I have earned money with them, that she proves it, she is going to have to prove it before a judge because I am going to sue her (sic)”.

The date of the request coincides with what was externalized by the organization Article 19 the same January 24, together with 44 activists and journalists, in addition to 11 civil organizations in defense of Human Rights, women and the press. In a statement, the signatories expressed their concern about the personal and professional integrity of Anabel Hernandezcoupled with the sum of discriminatory, sexist and misogynistic qualifiers published Andres Garcia.

Since last January 8, the video has more than 150 thousand reproductions. Despite his clarifications about proceeding legally, the actor has ruled out offering a public apology. Contrary to being between arguments or insults, the reporter preferred to go to the FGR to carry out the corresponding inquiries.

With information from Antonio San Juan

