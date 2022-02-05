The long-awaited confession of James Rodríguez about his romance with Karol G?

James Rodríguez continues to feed the rumors that he is too happy thanks to Karol G. Both were seen having too much fun and now a confession from the player enhanced the illusion of romance.

February 04, 2022 5:23 p.m.

If the millions of followers of James Rodríguez were there, it is that he confessed how happy he is, at the hands of Karol G?

Social networks were surprised to see James Rodríguez together with Karol G, in one of the first photographs that are giving something to talk about.

There have been rumors about the two of them for a long time, especially because of the exchange of likes, very intense! that they were having in front of millions of followers.

The Al Rayyan player could no longer contain his desire to stop hiding and, apparently, he found no better option than to share the photo that millions were waiting for: he and Karol G very close together!

The repercussions were not long in coming, both from entertainment figures, as well as from football. Even Sergio Ramos reacted. Paulo Dybala was another who joined with his like to continue giving something to talk about.

As expected, Shannon De Lima was not present, which many took as a clear indication that the two ended their relationship. Different was the reaction of Daniela Ospina, ex of the player and mother of her daughter Salomé, who joined by liking the postcard as proof that everything is more than good between them.

Now it’s time for James Rodríguez to make the long-awaited confession. And, although you don’t see who took the postcard, you can see that he is overjoyed because his smile gave him away. As if that had not been enough, now he also added “be happy”, a phrase that did not go unnoticed among his fans.

Was it the way he found to confess how happy he is with Karol G?