The luxurious apartment where Yanet García lives in New York City

Yanet García, known as the ‘Climate Girl’, after her time on the ‘Hoy’ program, moved to New York in 2021, a city where she continues to charm her followers with seductive material.

Through social networks, the Mexican model has shared some images of her apartment, which is located in Manhattan.

The images that the artist has uploaded show a spacious apartment, with an impressive view of the city.

In August of last year, Yanet García had already shared with her fans the news that she had moved to this place.

“It’s official!!! I moved to New York. I’m so screwed… proud of myself”he wrote in the publication in which you can see that he has a large room.

She also said that she considers herself an independent and strong woman. “Dreams come true. Thank God ”, was the dedication that she put in the description of the material.

In other videos that the “Climate Girl” has shared, the impressive view that she has every day can be seen, thanks to the large windows that her property has.

Sunsets, sunrises and some skyscrapers are part of what she shows her public, in addition to the fiery photographs where she reveals her exuberant figure.

Yanet García, who has more than 14 million followers on Instagram, is one of the most successful celebrities on OnlyFans, so her income is quite high, thanks to the publication of sexy photos and videos.

A dream come true for Yanet García

If the television presenter wanted something, it was to live in New York, and she achieved it. Thus, she was seen in a publication of hers on her account on her Instagram in which she recounted the emotion of living in one of the main cities of the United States.

“I did it!!! All my life I’ve dreamed of living in Manhattan. I always said that one day I would live in New York in an apartment with a spectacular view … and when I shared that dream, they told me that I was crazy, that I should keep dreaming because I could not afford to live in New York since it is very expensive, “he wrote. .

In this regard, he added: “Today I am here to tell you that you should never stop dreaming or doubt your ability to achieve what your heart desires. If it’s really in your heart, it’s by God’s design. So, you can achieve your goal. Don’t let narrow-minded people talk you out of it. Trust yourself and don’t give up. Grateful”.