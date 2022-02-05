The matches that await the Selecta in March

The salvadoran national team will end their knockout stage in the octagonal in the next March window with three matches. Although the numbers still give options, the combinations of the results are difficult and the elimination is already being assimilated.

The following commitments of the Blue are: visit to Jamaica on March 24, then receives Costa Rica on the 27th at the Cuscatlán stadium and ends against Mexico at the Azteca stadium on March 30. The team remains with nine points in the absence of these three games, so it only aspires to 18 units in case of winning the three commitments.

Panama, which is fourth in the table that gives the playoff quota, has 17 so overcoming them is the only aspiration, although achieving it is difficult, because apart from winning all three games, the canaleros must lose all three, the same as Costa Rica. who is 16.

For coach Hugo Pérez, the defeat against Canada this Wednesday night at the Cuscatlán stadium was a hard blow apart from the controversy of the penalty not sanctioned in favor of El Salvador when the score was 0-0. The effort and work has been highlighted according to the coach.

We are nearing the end of the Qualifiers but there is still a lot to play for #CWCQ

We are almost at the #CWCQ finish line but there is still plenty of action to be had pic.twitter.com/vGqzbIhQHc — Concacaf (@Concacaf)

“I thank the players for all the effort they have put in, it is my responsibility, as they call it here in El Salvador, this is a failure, I am not angry that they tell me, but I am very proud of our players, because where we came from and where we are at this moment, I think we have taken important steps. We still have a lot of work to do,” he mentioned.

Of the three rivals in the last qualifying window, only Jamaica is not at stake, as they are eliminated after their loss to Costa Rica. For their part, the Ticos arrive on the rise by winning seven points out of the nine disputed in this triple round. The clash for them in Cuscatlán is transcendental in their aspiration to displace Panama from fourth place. While Mexico could already be classified on the last day when they host El Salvador.

At the moment it has not been confirmed if the team will have full-time players available to face these last days of the octagonal as it happened at the beginning of the year.