The most spectacular Samsung Galaxy has a discount of 160 euros

The Korean folding is a beauty that you can take home for less than you imagine.

The foldable smartphones are gradually establishing themselves in the market, giving rise to more attractive prices and above all, to devices that have practically ceased to be prototypes. There is still a long way to go, but we can recommend without fear devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3a nice foldable that is closer to the average user.

The Samsung smartphone has 160 euro discount in the company’s official store, it is a good opportunity if you were thinking of renewing your mobile with something powerful and original. We tell you everything you need to know about him, it is much more than a pretty design.

Everything you earn with the Samsung folding

Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 3 Characteristics Dimensions 166 x 72.2 x 6.9mm

183 grams Screen 6.7-inch foldable, 2640 x 1080 pixels, 425 ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 120 Hz

1.9-inch external screen, 260 x 512 pixels Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Operating system OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11 Storage 128/256GB cameras rear

-12MP f/1.8, 78°, 1.4µm, OIS, 2PD

-12 MP Ultra wide angle, f / 2.2, 123 °, 1.12 µm, FF

Frontal

-10MP (f/2.4, 1.22µm, 80°) Battery 3,300mAh

15W fast charge

wireless charging

Charger not included in the box

This Z Flip3 draws attention from the first second, its folding screen reaches 6.7 inches, with AMOLED technology and 120 Hz. If you close it you will find another small board, very comfortable to check quick notifications. In this case it stays on the edge of 2 inches.

Under its chassis is one of the chips that the best high-end incorporated during the past 2021, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. In this offer you can find it together with 8 GB of RAMmore than enough so that you can demand the maximum. There won’t be anything that I can’t move with ease.

The Samsung mobile incorporates a double camera on its backformed by a main sensor of 12 megapixels and a wide angle 13 megapixel camera developed by Sony. In the little hole in his forehead, a 10 megapixel IMX374 sensor.

The battery of the Korean terminal reaches 3,300mAh and enjoy wireless charging Y reverse charge, you can use it to charge other devices. The Galaxy Z Flip3 also features NFC and connectivity 5Guse it to easily transfer files or pay without having to take out your wallet.

One of the most spectacular mobile phones on the market is within your reach with a 160-euro discount. All a high range that not only has the latest inside, a device that opens a window to the future of smartphones. Don’t let an opportunity like this pass you by.

