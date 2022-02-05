The mothers of Diego Verdaguer’s daughters | Amanda Michael | Celebs from Argentina | nnda nnlt | OFF SIDE

On January 27, the Argentine singer Diego Verdaguer passed away in the city of Los Angeles, California (United States), after losing a long fight against COVID-19. Amanda Miguel’s husband was very loved by the public, who deeply regretted his death through social networks.

In his almost 71 years of life, the artist achieved great success and received various awards that honored his career in the music industry. Likewise, he built a beautiful family with the interpreter of “He lied to me”, with whom he had a daughter.

But before marrying Miguel, Verdaguer had another daughter from their first engagement, which came before he became famous.

Amanda Miguel and Diego Verdaguer at the microphone (Photo: Amanda Miguel/Instagram)

WHO ARE THE MOTHERS OF DIEGO VERDAGUER’S DAUGHTERS?

The interpreter of songs like “I’m going to conquer you” Y “Which of the two will it be?” He was fortunate to have two descendants to whom he publicly showed his support and affection on more than one occasion. Although his relationship with Amanda is known in the artistic world, little is known about the mother of his firstborn.

A LAW STUDENT

Diego became a father with the birth of Mary Gimenathe first girl he had with a law student, before being the recognized singer and songwriter that he is today. The young couple tried to start a family but did not prosper, as economic problems among other important details ended up ending the relationship. Despite the separation from him, the Argentine was always aware of his eldest daughter, who has a life away from the industry.

amanda miguel

Some years later, Verdaguer fell in love with the singer amanda michael and married in 1975. The spouses received Anna Victoria, their first and only daughter in 1983, thus completing their family. The artists have been together for more than 45 years, despite deceit on the part of Diego, who despite everything always stressed that his wife is the woman of his life.

For their part, Ana Victoria and María Gimena maintain a very close relationship, as Diego Verdaguer revealed in an interview with the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante.