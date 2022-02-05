The mysterious sign of coronavirus in New York sewage

Marc Johnson, a virologist, puts wastewater samples into a centrifuge at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo., on May 6, 2021. (Michael B. Thomas/The New York Times)

Last January, a team of researchers looking for the coronavirus in the sewage of New York City detected something strange in their samples. The viral fragments they found contained a unique constellation of mutations that had not been seen in human patients, a possible sign of a new, previously undetected variant.

For a year now, these strange sequences, or what scientists call “cryptic lineages,” have continued to show up in the city’s sewage.

There is no evidence that these lineages, which have been circulating for at least a year without outcompeting delta or omicron, pose a high risk to human health; But the researchers, whose findings were published Thursday in Nature Communications, still have no idea where it came from.

“Right now, what we can say is that we haven’t found the cryptic lineages in the human databases, and we’ve looked all over the place,” said Monica Trujillo, a microbiologist at Queensborough Community College and an author of the new paper.

Researchers themselves have divided opinions about the origins of the lineages. Some favor the explanation that the virus comes from people whose infections are not being detected by sequencing; however, others suspect the lineages may have come from animals infected with the virus, possibly from the city’s huge rat population. Even so, the favored theory can change from one day to the next or from one hour to another.

The answers remain imprecise. “I think it’s very important that we find the source, and we haven’t been able to identify it,” said John Dennehy, a virologist at Queens College and an author of the paper.

Monica Trujillo, a microbiologist at Queensborough Community College in New York, filters bacteria from a sewage sample that contains traces of coronavirus, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

strange sequences

The researchers (also including Marc Johnson, a virologist at the University of Missouri; Davida Smyth, a microbiologist at Texas A&M University, and others) have been sampling wastewater from 14 New York City treatment plants since June 2020. In January 2021, they began targeted sequencing of the samples, focusing on a part of the gene that comes from the all-important spike protein of the virus.

Although this approach provides a limited picture of the viral genome, it allows researchers to extract a lot of data from sewage, in which the virus is often fragmented. The researchers found that viral fragments with new patterns of mutations repeatedly appeared in a handful of treatment plants. (They said they couldn’t reveal the specific plants or areas of the city.)

“To date we have not seen these variants among New York clinic patients,” said Michael Lanza, a spokesman for the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, have found similar sequences in a California sewer, said Rose Kantor, a microbiologist at the university.

Scientists’ continued quest to find out where the sequences came from highlights both the potential of sewage monitoring, which can help scientists keep an eye on the evolution of the virus, and the challenge of identifying any anomalies arising from Darkness.

“It was very difficult for us to understand what we had,” Trujillo said.

The lineages could come from people whose infections have escaped detection or whose virus has not been sequenced, but the fact that they keep showing up in the same sewage plants makes this theory less likely.at least according to the researchers, given that New Yorkers, and the variants they may carry, tend to move throughout the city without restrictions.

Still, Dennehy speculated that the footage could have come from people confined in long-term care facilities in a few areas of the city, but has been unable to prove it.

Do they have an animal origin?

On the other hand, the lineages have been circulating long enough that they have shown up in at least one sequenced sample from an infected person, some scientists said.

“For you to detect something in a sewer, there needs to be a good amount circulating,” said Adam Lauring, a virologist at the University of Michigan, who was not involved in the research.

Johnson, the virologist from Missouri, agrees. He is in favor of the hypothesis that the sequences come from animals, perhaps from some specific populations with limited territories. In May and June 2021, when the number of human COVID-19 cases in the city was low, the mysterious lineages made up a higher proportion of the viral RNA in the wastewater, suggesting they may have come from a non-human source.

At first, the researchers considered a diverse range of potential hosts, from squirrels to skunks. “This is a very promiscuous virus,” Johnson said. “It can infect all kinds of species.”

To narrow down the chances, they went back to the sewage, under the assumption that whatever animal was shedding the virus might also be leaving behind its own genetic material.

Although the vast majority of the genetic material in the water came from humans, the scientists found that there were also small amounts of RNA from dogs, cats and rats.

Johnson has studied the rats, which roam the city in their millions. In his laboratory, he created pseudoviruses (harmless viruses that do not replicate) with the same mutations present in the cryptic sequences. He discovered that the pseudoviruses were able to infect both mouse and rat cells. Apparently, the original version of the virus cannot infect rodents, although some other variants, such as the beta, can.

“So, in and of itself, it’s not a huge piece of information, but at least it’s consistent with the idea that it came from rodents,” Johnson said.

Since last summer, scientists have been working with the US Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to look for signs of the virus in blood and feces samples from rats at the site. So far, they haven’t found anything.

“Maybe we’re not hitting the right animals,” Dennehy said.

So the search continues. Johnson has developed a new technique that can amplify only non-omcron sequences, which should make it easier to detect lineages. He has also begun looking for similar lineages in sewage samples from other states, which could provide further clues to their origins.

“Sooner or later we will know,” Johnson concluded.

