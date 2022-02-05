The NuMiner NM440 is launched. The most efficient and powerful Bitcoin miner on the market?

Key facts: This new Bitcoin miner would generate close to $78 daily.

The NuMiner NM440 consumes 75% less energy, according to its manufacturer.

A new mining hardware is being announced by its manufacturer as the most powerful, most profitable and efficient in the global Bitcoin miner market.

The NuMiner NM440 is the new release from the NuMiner company, who promises that this model uses 75% less energy and is 4 times more profitable than today’s most powerful miners.

Likewise, they point out that they include technology that allows them to automatically reconfigure their parameters for greater performance in mining, which would be novel.

Advertising

Among its suppliers of microprocessors and circuitry are the companies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Foxconn (also from Taiwan) and XilinxNorth American manufacturer recently acquired by AMD.

The NuMiner440, as shown on its official website. Source: NuMiner.

According to a press announcement, NuMiner would start free distribution of this miner in the second quarter of 2022, but they already have a commercial alliance valued at 1.7 billion dollars (USD) with Sphere 3D to install 60,000 units of the NM440.

This volume of miners would represent, according to his calculations, 15% of the hashrate or total processing power of the Bitcoin network. This equates to 29.25 exahashes per second (EH/s), up from 195 EH/s the network currently has according to BTC.com.

According to mining firm LuxorTech, this miner would generate USD 78 daily, equivalent to 0.00203835 BTC according to the CriptoNoticias price calculator.

Community receives the NM440 with skepticism

Although LuxorTech initially praised the release of the NM440 miner, in the morning hours of today, February 4, the firm warned that NuMiner’s promises might be too good to be true.

“The advertised specs for the NM440 are highly dubious, as is all of its marketing. Furthermore, little information exists about the development of the NuMiner and its team. Therefore, we cannot guarantee the validity of the product and we should warn our fans about this at this time.” LuxorTech.

On the other hand, some users are suspicious of the usefulness of the pipes included in the NM440 miner, since the company does not make it clear if they will be used for liquid cooling or for air flow and heat extraction.

Other red flag (bad sign or red flag), is that although the company mentions that the quality of its product was verified by the BACNet International organization, there is no proof of this on its website.

In the BACnet International search engine there is no trace of the miner NM440 or of

NuMiner. Source: BACnet International.

In general, the feeling of the community is not to praise this miner until it is physically seen in operation. Its specifications and advantages are well above other equipment on the market, which is why this broad technological leap generates suspicion in a sector where there are strong competitors with more experience and track record than NuMiner, a company that until now was unknown in the industry.

This differs from well-known and long-standing companies such as Bitmain, which, as CriptoNoticias reported, recently announced the launch of one of its most powerful miners, the S19 Hydro Pro, which also includes liquid cooling and has a power of 129 terashashes per second (TH /s).

Stay up to date with all the information by subscribing to Noti Hash, CriptoNoticias’s Bitcoin mining newsletter.