the possible alignment of America vs. Atlético de San Luis at the Azteca Stadium

Santiago Solari already has a first idea for the eleven that he will present in the Águilas del América vs. Atlético de San Luis for matchday four of the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX.

The Eagles of America by Santiago Solari They are looking for their first victory in the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MXafter the draw with Puebla on the first date and the defeat with Atlas FC in the third. The rival they will try to beat is the Athletic Saint Louiswhich arrives at Aztec stadium with three losses out of three played.

For such a commitment that will take place next Saturday, February 5, starting at 7:00 p.m. CDMXthe Little Indian during the week in the facilities of the complex located in the neighborhood of Coapaworked on the preparation of the formation that will be reflected on the playing field of the Colossus of Santa Ursula.

Although he still could not count on all the components of his squad, since he suffered the casualties of Pedro Aquino and Jorge Sanchezboth cases occurred during their calls affected to the Conmebol and Concacaf Qualifiersrespectively, for the Qatar World Cup 2022did have the reinforcements that arrived in the recent winter pass market available.

In this sense, everything tends so that the eleven of the Eagles of America by Santiago Solari against him Atletico San Luis for matchday four Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022it will be with: William Ochoa; Miguel Layún, Jordan Silva, Jorge Meré, Salvador Reyes; Alvaro Fidalgo, Jonathan Dos Santos, Diego Valdesand the offensive trident with Juan Ferney Otero by right, Alexander Zendejas on the left and Roger Martinez on end.

Where to watch America vs. Atlético de San Luis for the Closing Tournament 2022?

The Eagles of America are still preparing in Coapa for the clash against Athletic Saint Louiscorresponding to day four of the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX. It will take place this Saturday, February 5, starting at 7:00 p.m. CDMX at the Aztec stadium with the transmission of TUDN.