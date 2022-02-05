The search against the clock for little Rayan at the bottom of a well reaches the “decisive phase” this Saturday | Univision World News

Although they are unaware of little Rayan’s current condition, the rescuers who They work against the clock to rescue him from the 100-foot (32-meter) well. in which he fell five days ago, they still hope to find him alive.
Moroccan lifeguards they worked all night from friday to saturday to try to save the five-year-old boy, a tragedy that has the entire country in suspense, which watches expectantly the slow progress of the drilling works, in a poor region of northern Morocco.
On Saturday, the rescue operation was in what rescuers described as the “decisive phase”.
The last two meters to reach the boy at the bottom of the well are the most difficult due to the risk of collapse. At the moment the state of the minor is unknown and as the days go by the chances that he will come out alive are decreasing.
“It’s hard to know his condition, but we have great, great, great hope,” said Abdelhadi Temrani, one of the rescuers, noting that the team was providing 24-hour oxygen to the boy and had been monitoring him with a camera.
A medical team has been deployed to the scene to care for the minor as soon as he is rescued, local authorities told AFP. A medicalized helicopter was also mobilized in case of emergency.
According to the authorities, the rescuers, including engineers and surveyors, dig a horizontal tunnel of three meters, while the technical teams are in charge of guaranteeing the security of the perimeter.
During the last hours the working conditions have been difficult, helped by powerful projectors. Meanwhile, thousands of people camp in the place showing their solidarity despite the intense cold in this mountainous area of the Rif, almost 2,300 feet (700 meters) above sea level.
Police have deployed reinforcements to prevent the crowd from disrupting rescue efforts.
“We pray to God”: the signs of solidarity in the search for Rayan
“We came to support the rescuers. Rayan is a child from our region, we pray to God that he be saved,” a volunteer told AFP. “We’re not leaving until he’s out of the well,” he added.
“We have almost arrived. We work constantly. Tiredness is felt, but all the rescue teams are resisting despite the unforeseen events,” said one of those responsible for the operation.
Rayan accidentally fell into a dry, narrow and difficult to access well last Tuesday. The well is dug near his house, in the village of Ighran, near the town of Bab Berred, in the province of Chefchaouen.
“The whole family mobilized to look for him until we realized that he had fallen into the well,” the boy’s mother told the press, her eyes full of tears.
“I remain hopeful that my son will come out of that well alive,” Rayan’s father told 2M public television on Friday night. “I thank all the mobilized people and those who support us in Morocco and elsewhere.”
Rayan’s rescue has sparked solidarity on social media around the world. “Hold on little Rayan, please hold on,” one Twitter user implored.
This accident recalls a tragedy that occurred in Spain in 2019 when a two-year-old boy died after falling into an abandoned well 24 centimeters in diameter and more than 100 meters deep in Andalusia. After a major operation, the remains of the minor were rescued after a deployment that lasted 13 days.