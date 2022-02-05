The Sixers could make an offer to acquire James Harden for Ben Simmons

The deadline to make changes in the NBA approaches and rumors of potential player transactions continue to take shape. The last day is February 10.

One being discussed under the radar is Philadelphia Sixers management bracing for the possibility of an Eastern Conference shakeup. According to TheAthletic, the idea is to negotiate with the management of the Brooklyn Nets to acquire James Harden for Ben Simmons, who hasn’t worn a Sixers uniform this season.

The package of players headed to Brooklyn would include Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle.

Simmons has been clear about his desire not to continue in Philadelphia, a situation that has cost him millions of dollars in losses. Acquiring Simmons would solve a problem for the Nets. Kyrie Irving can only play when the team is out of New York due to his COVID-19 vaccine situation.

The complexity of a transaction rests on the price that the management of the Sixers have established to get rid of Simmons and it remains to be seen if the Nets have enough capital to put together an attractive package.

The pressure is on Nets management. The team has been without Kevin Durant since Jan. 15 due to a knee injury and Irving can’t wear the jersey at home.. As of Thursday, Brooklyn has lost six straight and has dropped to sixth place in the Eastern Conference.