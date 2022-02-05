The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Puerto Rico increases to 3,939 with 14 new deaths

The total deaths from COVID-19 in Puerto Rico increased this Saturday to 3,939 after the Health Department reported 14 new deaths.

The agency stated that eight of the deceased were unvaccinated, four were only vaccinated with two doses, and two had completed their series of doses with the booster.

“All persons 12 years of age and older should get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” the agency said in a tweet.

The dependency broke down, at the time, that the average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- is 35; in the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 18; and in terms of vaccinated with booster doses it is 6.

At noon, Health specified that the deaths occurred between January 26 and February 4 of this year. In addition, the regions of residence of the deceased in this report are Arecibo, Bayamón, Caguas, Mayagüez, the metropolitan area, and Ponce.

Meanwhile, the ages fluctuate between 56 to 95 years.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

– 235 deaths of people not vaccinated of a population of 635,269 (this population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

– 293 deaths of people vaccinated (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,506,290 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

– 73 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster out of a population of 1,052,135 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

Demographics of deaths:

Demographics of deaths reported from COVID-19 on Saturday, February 5, 2022. (Capture)

On the other hand, total hospitalizations for the virus dropped to 352, which translates to 38 patients less than the figure reported yesterday.

The number of hospitalized patients is broken down into 330 that are adults and 22 pediatric.

Among the adults, 80 are confined in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 64 are connected to an artificial respirator. In addition, there is a pediatric patient confined in a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).

While, the reported positivity rate at noon stood at 15.17%.

On the other hand, the average number of confirmed cases in a seven-day period is 351, while in the probable category -for the same period- the number is 533.

Regarding vaccination, 2,891,581 eligible persons aged 5 years and older have received at least one dose of the licensed vaccines (94%), of which 2,575,735 have completed the series of doses (83.7%). In addition, 149,243 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have at least one dose.

The total number of people over 12 years of age with their booster dose is 1,123,230 (51.2%), out of a population of 2,195,102 eligible to receive this injection.

The booster dose of Pfizer it is available to people 12 years of age and older, five months after completing the two-dose series. Those inoculated with Moderna must be 18 years of age or older and wait five months after the second dose. Those vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson can receive the booster after two months of booster from the single dose.