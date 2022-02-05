The UN exhibits the replica of ‘Guernica’ again at its headquarters in New York after a restoration

The United Nations has once again exhibited a tapestry with a reproduction of ‘Guernica’ by the Spanish painter Pablo Picasso in the lobby of the UN Security Council after restoration. Rockefeller intends to donate the work to the National Fund for Historic Preservation in the United States.

The son of former US Vice President Nelson Rockefeller, Nelson Rockefeller Jr., owner of the tapestry, has reported the restitution after the restoration. “My family and I are delighted and deeply grateful for the care and custody of the ‘Guernica’ tapestry by the Secretary General and the United Nations team in general,” Rockefeller explained in a statement released by the UN.

“The ‘Guernica’ tapestry has a palpable symbolism for its representation of the most horrible aspects of human nature, it fights with cruelty, darkness and represents a seed of hope for humanity,” he added.

Rockefeller has indicated that this work “must be experienced and interpreted because Picasso refused to reveal his message when asked.” “I am grateful that the tapestry can reach more people around the world and magnify its ability to influence every life and educate,” he said.

In December it was the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, who stated in a letter that the ‘Guernica’ tapestry “speaks to the world of the urgent need to move towards international peace”. “It is an honor to serve as the careful custodians of this unique work of art while being inspired by its message,” he said.

Symbol of the horror of war, the tapestry was hung in 1985. The reproduction was also made under the supervision of Picasso himself in the workshop of J. de la Baume Dürrbach, in the south of France.