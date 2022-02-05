The unexpected confession of Pedro Almodóvar

Pedro Almodóvar is one of the most sought-after stars in the film industry in much of the world. At the moment he is premiering another of his works called “Parallel Mothers” premiered on Thursday in theaters and that will arrive on streaming on Friday, February 18, I saw Netflix.

The movie of Almodovar It is about motherhood in two women from different realities and generations, and also about Historical Memory: Janis wants to open the mass grave in which the Francoists buried the body of her grandfather in the Spanish Civil War. Unearth and understand her past.

Pedro Almodovar. Source: Archive

In a long interview that the famous Spanish director gave to the Argentine newspaper Clarín, he was encouraged to talk about everything. For the history of Peter anyone would say that he already has a life made, as a film professional he has already achieved everything a cinephile expects. But apparently in his personal life not everything is complete.

Almodovar He is already 72 years old and he still thinks that fatherhood can come to him from one moment to the next. “On a biological level, I never wanted to have children. I’m from a generation that started with hippies and all that, and then we thought that bringing children into such a cruel world was cruelty in itself. So the moment I was able to have it, biologically, I ran away from it,” the filmmaker said in the interview.

“But I do remember that when I was around 40 years old, I felt a real need, but a very intense need to have a child. And not just to have a child, but to have a child of my own blood. Something that seemed absurd to me, because it was incoherent with respect to the life I lead and the person I am. But I believe that there is a moment in which Nature works beyond what you think” he concluded. Pedro Almodovar closing if the arrival of a child.