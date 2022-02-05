“The VAR was not even used… Shameless!”, Faitelson criticized the penalty marked in favor of Mexico in the duel against Panama

Admin 6 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 46 Views

with a protest penalty goal, Mexico beat Panama 1-0 and extended his advantage to get the ticket to Qatar World Cup 2022whose qualification was practically assured by Canada with its 2-0 victory in El Salvador.

with your coach Gerardo the ‘Tata’ Martino Under pressure and with the Azteca stadium almost empty, Mexico achieved a vital 1-0 victory against Panama with a penalty goal scored by Raúl Jiménez in the 80th minute.

The Panamanian soccer players angrily protested the maximum penalty, marked by a fall in the area of ​​​​the tip Diego Lainez.

The networks exploded after the referee’s decision, which ended up defining the match, and one of the Mexican journalists who most criticized that actionwas the recognized David Fatelson.

“The incredible thing about the penalty is that being a tight play VAR was not even used… Shameless!“, published the Mexican.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

In Boca Juniors they clarify the case of Ángel Romero, reinforcement of Cruz Azul

Midtime Editorial Mexico City / 04.02.2022 22:25:42 The winter market gave rise to a struggle …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved