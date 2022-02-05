“The VAR was not even used… Shameless!”, Faitelson criticized the penalty marked in favor of Mexico in the duel against Panama

with your coach Gerardo the ‘Tata’ Martino Under pressure and with the Azteca stadium almost empty, Mexico achieved a vital 1-0 victory against Panama with a penalty goal scored by Raúl Jiménez in the 80th minute.

The Panamanian soccer players angrily protested the maximum penalty, marked by a fall in the area of ​​​​the tip Diego Lainez.

The networks exploded after the referee’s decision, which ended up defining the match, and one of the Mexican journalists who most criticized that actionwas the recognized David Fatelson.

“The incredible thing about the penalty is that being a tight play VAR was not even used… Shameless!“, published the Mexican.

The incredible thing about the penalty is that, being a tight play, VAR was not even used…! Shameless! — David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) February 3, 2022

Mexico won… It is a true miracle that, with this football, the Mexican team has added 7 points on the FIFA date. Let’s just say…he ran with a lot of luck. — David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) February 3, 2022

With this level, Mexico goes to Qatar for a “vacation”…. — David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) February 3, 2022