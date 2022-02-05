The Xiaomi Redmi 10 is at a scandal price for a limited time

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 It is one of the most complete mobiles that you can buy in the entry range. It has an elegant design and a very balanced screen. Today it only costs 169 euros for a limited time.

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 at a great price for a limited time

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 has a 6.5-inch screen built in IPS technology and FHD + resolution. Its refresh rate is at 90 Hz, so you can enjoy a really smooth experience when using the device.

Inside it houses the Mediatek Helio G88 accompanied by 4 or 6 GB of RAM, a more than enough processor to use applications and social networks, and even the occasional game. have versions of 64 or 128 GB of storage.

The camera is made up of four different sensors. The 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor which will make the device portrait much better. As you can see, it corresponds to a really complete and versatile device.

The Redmi 10 battery is 5,000 mAh and is compatible with a fast charging up to 18W and is even able to recharge devices at 9W.

The usual price of this device is 239 euros, but for a limited time it can be yours for only 169 euros.