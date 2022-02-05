They highlight the contribution of Dean Zayas in the performing arts

There were many students and colleagues who enjoyed the teachings of the award-winning Puerto Rican actor and theater director Dean Zayaswho passed away this afternoon at the age of 84. Gratitude, affection, admiration and respect are just some of the expressions with which friends and colleagues remember the prominent master of the stage.

Through her Instagram account, the actress Marilyn Pupo posted: “Dean Zayas left us. His trajectory within the artistic theatrical and educational sphere in Puerto Rico would be difficult to emulate. RIP the teacher. Here on December 16 last, when he recorded his last “Studio Actoral” program. I had the privilege of being his guest in what meant his farewell to the public. He loves you, ‘Dementia’, that’s what he told me”.

On the other hand, the playwright Robert Ramos Perea He stated: “I had many disagreements with Master Dean Zayas. But my gratitude to him was always sincere and honest. He was one of the most vital directors of our scene. All of us who live on the boards owe him. May you take a beautiful trip to the stages there.”

While the also actress Johanna Rosaly He shared with his followers how the moment of his farewell was, when accompanying him at that moment: “Today the stages of Puerto Rico dress in mourning. My friend, my dear director and guide Dean Zayas passed away at 3:20 in the afternoon. I was with him, I talked to him, I sang to him and I said goodbye. He now belongs to history as a star in the firmament, where other greats will surely welcome him, such as Lucy Boscana, Madeline Willemsen, Axel Anderson, Víctor Arrillaga, Migueángel Suárez, Pedro Juan Figueroa and many, many more. See you soon, dear friend! My gratitude and eternal applause for you.”

The actress and teacher Sacred Heart University Fragoso Norwill He stated: “Rest in peace, master. Thanks for the feat! Thanks a lot! May the angels receive you.”

producer and actor Raymond Gerena He published a photo in which he expressed his gratitude: “Oh, my Dino, with the desire that I stayed to see you and the pandemic did not allow me. It only remains for me to say ‘thank you’ for loving me so much, for being the one who promoted my career and that of many. I have a sad heart, very sad. I love you and you will always be in my heart. Rest in peace, father, friend and teacher Dean Zayas (My blanket)”.

Musician, comedian and businessman Silverio Perezvery much in his style, took the opportunity to dedicate a tenth to the host of “Estudio Actoral” of WIPR.

“At the entrance of the theater

A crepe has been placed

For Master Dean Zayas

That today the curtain has lowered.

He was a teacher of teachers

And taught so many to act

Well, he lived his life acting

Always in an exemplary way

then humbly asked

From his ‘Actoral Studio’

to their own students

Of that theatrical art

Dean we will never forget you

Thank you for your vocation

We give you, all standing,

Your well-deserved ovation

Fernan Veléz, better known as “El Nalgorazzi”was one of the first to react to the death of the legendary artist.

“Dean Zayas, actor, theater director, producer, moderator of “Estudio Actoral”, dies. He died this afternoon at the age of 83. He was very sick. At the time of his death, he was in the Caparra Senior Living and Memory Care Home in Bayamón, where he lived, surrounded by his family and friends. Rest in peace,

Similarly, the actor Junior AlvarezHe also made a post on his Facebook account. “Thank you teacher for being part of our life. We are going to miss you a lot! Rest in peace”, she said. Master”, she expressed.

The College of Actors of Puerto Ricosent his statements through a press release.

“The Colegio de Actores de Puerto joins the immense sorrow that overwhelms all of Puerto Rico for the death of Dr. Dean Zayas, teacher of teachers and theater director. Zayas, 83 years old, active in his work until his last breath, left a powerful offspring of outstanding professionals. You will never die on us. Thank you so much, Dean!” they expressed.

The director Javier Del Valle, of the Puerto Rican Scene magazine, also showed solidarity after learning of the teacher’s death. In his expressions, he took the opportunity to exalt the work and contribution of Zayas.

“The work of teacher Dean Zayas, beyond his teaching work at the academy, was to make his peers visible. He dedicated himself to honoring the talent of theater artists through his television program and the column “Crónicas Breves” that he shared for almost a decade in the pages of Escena Boricua. Every month he called me to fulfill his delivery, in which he remembered moments in which he professionally crossed paths with the outlined figure. He reiterated to me the importance of this work that united us. I was his student and his assistant director at the University Traveling Theater. Since then, his advice and support have been present in my work”, he underlined.

For her part, actress Gladys Rodríguez mentioned feeling “privileged” for having been directed by Zayas in several works.

“I fondly and gratefully remember his direction in Tennessee Williams’s A Streetcar Named Desire. It was my first play under Dean’s direction. And the last one was Women of the Bible. Dean was born to be a teacher and lavish love, friendship and kindness by the handful. He was, in addition to being an excellent professional, an excellent human being who shared good wishes, understanding and friendship. I’m going to miss him,” he said in written statements.