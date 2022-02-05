They mourn the death of Dean Zayas

The death of actor, director and educator Dean Zayas has caused deep sadness not only because of the mark he leaves in the artistic class, but also for those who had the opportunity to see in him a friend and great support.

Zayas, who for more than five decades worked in the Department of Drama at the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus, passed away this afternoon at the age of 83.

The actor Junior Álvarez was one of the first to express himself on social networks about the news.

“Thank you Master for being part of our life! We are going to miss you a lot!! Rest in peace!” Álvarez wrote.

Director Dean Zayas passes away

The actress Johanna Rosaly expressed her regret at his departure.

“Today the stages of Puerto Rico dress in mourning. My friend, my dear director and guide Dean Zayas passed away at 3:20 in the afternoon. I was with him, I talked to him, I sang to him and I said goodbye. He now belongs to history as a star in the firmament, where other greats will surely welcome him, such as Lucy Boscana, Madeline Willemsen, Axel Anderson, Víctor Arrillaga, Migueángel Suárez, Pedro Juan Figueroa and many, many more. See you soon, dear friend! My gratitude and eternal applause for you.”

For more than 15 years, Zayas had the “Acting Study” space on Channel 6, (WIPR TV, of the Puerto Rico Corporation for Public Broadcasting), where he interviewed dozens of figures from the artistic class. Eric Delgado, president of WIPR, highlighted his legacy.

“The WIPR Family mourns the departure of Master Dean Zayas. One of the most recognized exponents of Puerto Rican theater and the undisputed pillar of these stations for decades. The sculptor of actors, that teacher that every student longed to be part of his classroom, will undoubtedly leave a void impossible to fill.

Our deepest condolences to his family and the people who loved and respected him. May you rest in peace, we will miss you friend!”

The rector of the Río Piedras Campus of the University of Puerto Rico, Dr. Luis A. Ferrao Delgado, also spoke about the death of the retired professor.

“On behalf of the entire university community of the Río Piedras Campus of the University of Puerto Rico -and my own- we deeply regret the death of one of the most renowned professors of the Department of Drama of the Faculty of Humanities, Dean Zayas ”, expressed the rector in written statements.

“During his more than 50 years dedicated to university teaching, he had an unwavering commitment to the thousands of students who came to his classroom in search of becoming the best theater artists. Dean, in addition to fulfilling the demanding academic responsibilities, assumed his mission, with the theatrical, artistic and cultural development of our University and Puerto Rico, leaving an indelible mark on his path through life. To his students, colleagues, and relatives, our most sincere wishes for consolation in the face of irreparable loss,” added Rector Ferrao. The institution awarded Dean Zayas, in October 2016, the highest academic distinction, Honorary Doctorate in Letters and Arts, who a few years later retired from educational classrooms.

The actress Ángela Meyer highlighted the attributes of someone who was also a friend.

“Sorry that once again I am not with you tonight. I just found out about the death of a great friend, human being and person who is greatly admired and respected in the theatrical world in Puerto Rico. Dean Zayas, Director of Directors, Master of Masters, brought the curtain down one last time for him today. Today, on WIPR at 7:00 pm, the program that I recorded with him barely three months ago comes out, coincidence or gift of life. This is how I want to remember him with his laughter and joy and his immense love for the arts. He called me Blue Rose, ever since he directed me in Tennessee Williams’s Glass Menagerie. Today the theater is in mourning and the heart too. Rest in peace, Dino of my soul. Thank you for your teachings, for your friendship and for your immense affection”.

Host Alexandra Fuentes thanked her for her continued support.

“Rest in peace Master! I always wanted to be his student and although it never happened to me, fortunately life put him in my path when he played. Thanks a lot! #Dean Zayas”.

Actor and director Raymond Gerena also expressed deep sadness at the news.

“Ayyy my Dino, with the desire that I stay to see you and the pandemic did not allow me. It only remains for me to say THANK YOU for loving me so much, for being the one who promoted my career and that of many. My heart is sad… very sad. I love you and you will always be in my heart.

Rest in Peace FATHER, FRIEND and TEACHER DEAN ZAYAS (My blanket)”.

The actress Gladys Rodríguez also lamented the death of the outstanding theater director.

“I was privileged to be directed by Dean in several plays. I fondly and gratefully remember directing her in a Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams. It was my first play under Dean’s direction and my last was Women of the Bible. Dean was born to be a teacher and lavish affection and kindness by the handful. He was, in addition to being an excellent professional, an excellent human being who shared good wishes, understanding and friendship. I’m going to miss it. They wait for him in heaven because his human quality qualifies him”.