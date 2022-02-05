They will take delivery from the sidewalks of Avenida España

The Santo Domingo Este City Council, through the Directorate of Public Spaces, reported that it will begin the process of dismantling the practice of motorized delivery services that is implemented on the sidewalks of Avenida España, especially at night.

The measure seeks to restore tranquility and security to the citizens who visit this important tourist environment, who are exposed to the danger of seeing their physical integrity affected by the large number of deliveries that are uploaded to the sidewalks of the place, in violation of the laws municipal.

The constant passage of dozens of deliveries that roam around the Avenida España prevents children and families from being able to recreate in a healthy way, affecting the development of this important space, which is used by tourists and visitors from all over the country for healthy recreation. .

The Directorate of Public Space called on businesses dedicated to the sale of products that are mobilized through delivery to refrain from getting on the sidewalk and prevent their motors from being seized and their drivers fined.

¨The City Council will continue to work so that municipal laws and regulations are complied with, because in order for there to be order, the laws must be complied with, and in this particular space we are making an effort so that people can have a nice, clean and safe space where to come. with their children and family to enjoy this city”, said the director of Espacio Público, Ángel Hiraldo.

He indicated that the measures are the result of the work meetings that the City Council has held with neighborhood associations, residents and leaders of that environment.

The actions also include noise control, since it is a space where a large number of businesses are concentrated, and the recovery of spaces that have been allocated for parking in places not allowed, causing uneasiness among the inhabitants of the place.

The operations will be carried out with the support of the Regional Police Directorate and also include the City Council’s Engineering and Works and Security Directorates.