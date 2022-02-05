This is how Daniela Ospina reacted to the possible romance between Karol G and James Rodríguez

It has been said for a long time that Karol G and the Colombian player James Rodriguez They are in a Relationship. Although neither of them has officially confirmed it, the midfielder has been seen posting a photograph on a private plane that, according to fans, is the same as that of the “Bichota”.

Besides, it’s been a while since Carol her hair is dyed blue and a few weeks ago James also dyed the same color. This situation does not seem like a coincidence for his fans. Likewise, the singer’s father, known as Papa G, comments on the player’s publications.

One of the latest “evidence” was a conversation leaked by the show account “Rechismes” in which an alleged close friend of James confirm the situation. But what has attracted attention in recent hours is Daniela Ospina’s reaction to the whole situation.

The professional volleyball player was in a relationship with the soccer player and they even have a daughter in common: Salomé Rodríguez. In recent days, in a publication on Telemundo’s social networks, she wrote: “Do you think that Carol G and James Rodríguez would they make a good couple? The rumors about a romance are getting more and more alive.” The model also left her like (Like) in the aforementioned post, for which she implied that Daniela Ospina would apparently like her union.

For its part, Carol G Y James They have not confirmed the news, but they have not denied it either; what draws the attention of Bichota fans since the Colombian is usually very firm and clear with what she does and feels.