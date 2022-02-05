This is how Daniela Ospina reacted to the possible romance between Karol G and James Rodríguez

It has been said for a long time that Karol G and the Colombian player James Rodriguez They are in a Relationship. Although neither of them has officially confirmed it, the midfielder has been seen posting a photograph on a private plane that, according to fans, is the same as that of the “Bichota”.

Besides, it’s been a while since Carol her hair is dyed blue and a few weeks ago James also dyed the same color. This situation does not seem like a coincidence for his fans. Likewise, the singer’s father, known as Papa G, comments on the player’s publications.

