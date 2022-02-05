This is how the first day of the Winter Olympics unfolds

Norway has claimed its second gold medal at the Games so far, this time in the mixed 4x6km biathlon relay.

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, Tiril Eckhoff, Tarjei Boe and Johannes Thingnes Boe took the gold medal with a time of 1:06:45.6, according to the official Olympics site.

It was the first Olympic gold for Roeiseland, who told reporters he was “super happy” with the result.

Eckhoff added: “It was an amazing relay. There were a lot of ups and downs, and I had a really tough leg, but I had amazing teammates that made it happen. I don’t know about you, but I think this was one of the most exciting relays ever, so it was a lot of fun for us,” he said.

Asked if he thought he could close a gap in the final metres, Boe said: “I saw early on that I gained a few seconds, and then I thought I could catch them.”

“With the two kilometer course here, I knew it was going to end in a sprint and I have been prepared since I got here on Monday. I trained what to do and did my best performance and my preparation for last week, I already did it in my head 100 times,” he added.

The Norwegian team is the current world champion in this event, according to the Olympics website.