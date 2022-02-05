This is the best application to read news on your mobile

With Inoreader you can keep up to date with all the news of the day and save the ones that interest you the most to read later.

If you want be aware of the most outstanding news of the day From your Android mobile you have several options: do it through the personalized feed of Google Discover, access the web pages of your favorite media from your browser or use a specific application to be informed of the news that most interests you.

In the event that you follow a large number of media, this last option is the most recommended because it will allow you to Quickly access the latest news from your favorite sources.

But, as in the Google Play Store you can find a large number of news readers for Android, we have decided to bring you the one that is, for us, the best application to read news on your mobile. She reads on and finds out which one it is.

Inoreader is the most complete news reader that you will find in the Play Store

Inoreader is a multi-device news reader, which we already told you about in our selection of the best apps to read news on mobile, which is available on both Android and iOS. In addition, this application also has a web version to read the news directly from a computer.

The first thing you have to do to start using Inoreader is download the application on your smartphone, open it and create an accountsomething you can do quickly and easily through your Google or Meta account.

Once the account is created, you have to add all the media that interest you to be aware of all the news they publishsomething you can do simply by following these simple steps:

Click on the menu button located at the top left of the app

Press the button with the “+” sign located to the right of the section subscriptions

Add the media that you like the most by clicking on the blue button with “+” sign which is located to the right of the name of the source or use the search engine at the top of the application to find the one that interests you

Once you’ve added your favorite media, it will appear just below the section subscriptionswhenever you have unread news about them, with the ones you visit the most appearing at the top, although you can also organize them in alphabetical order by clicking on the pencil icon and selecting the option Order alphabetically.

To make it easier for you to read the news, Inoreader has an option so that the articles are marked as read as you scroll over them, which you can enable by activating the option displacement tracking which is inside the section Various which, in turn, you can find in the application settings.

Once you access the news of a particular medium, you will be able to configure the following parameters by clicking on the eye icon located at the top of the app:

Sort by : You can choose to see the most recent articles first or the oldest

: You can choose to see the most recent articles first or the oldest Filter : Allows you to select whether you want to see only unread articles, all articles, or only the ones you mark as featured

: Allows you to select whether you want to see only unread articles, all articles, or only the ones you mark as featured View : you can choose between three types of view: list, magazine or cards

: you can choose between three types of view: list, magazine or cards Group: this option allows you to group the articles by date or by feed

In this sense, you must bear in mind that the grouping of articles by feed can only be activated when you access the option All items or when you create a folder with several feeds within it, since one of the most outstanding features of Inoreader is that it allows you create custom folders to organize the media you follow in a much simpler way.

For create a custom folder in inoreader You simply have to carry out the following actions:

Click on the menu button located at the top left of the app

located at the top left of the app Make a long press on one of the media that you want to include in that folder

that you want to include in that folder Click on the button choose folders and then in the option New folder

and then in the option Choose a name for your folder and click on Accept

When the folder already appears in the list marked with a blue check, click on Ready

To add new media to the folder you just created, you simply have to make a long press on said media, click on the option choose foldersselect the newly created folder and click on the button Ready.

In addition to all this, Inoreader also allows you save articles to read later, simply by scrolling to the left on the article in question. By doing this, you mark the article as featured and all the articles you mark as such will be stored in the section Featured that you can find at the top of the main menu of the app.

One of the distinguishing features of Inoreader compared to other similar applications is that it has the option of saving links from your web browser, which are stored in the subsection Saved web pages which is inside the section library.

So for save a web page in inoreader you just have to follow these simple steps:

open the link that you want to save in Inoreader in your web browser

that you want to save in Inoreader in your web browser Access the menu Share of said browser

of said browser Select the option inoreader

Click on the button save web page

Inoreader is a completely free application that you can download from the link that we leave you under these lines, although it has a payment method.

The free version includes all the features described in this article, while the paid subscription, which is priced at €69.99 per yearincorporates some additional functions such as unlimited subscriptions, integrated translation of articles, an offline mode for selected folders or the ability to annotate articles.

