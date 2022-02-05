this is the process of change

Mosvistar launches to update its decoders. The company is contacting customers who still have old models to offer them the option of replace them with other UHD. The change also specifies the operator, is completely free and is easily managed.

Until now, users who wanted to switch from the old Movistar Plus+ decoder to the more recent UHD model had to pay a rental price that varied depending on the device: 40 euros for the cabled UHD decoder and 60 for the UHD Smart WiFi. Being both self-installable, if the client wanted a technician to come to his house to take care of the process, he had no choice but to pay an extra amount, in addition to the lease itself.

The company has now decided to change its strategy in order to renew the old models that are still used by many of its customers to access Movistar Plus+.

Via SMS or by email

How are you doing? For several weeks, on January 24, the operator has been addressing its users with a Fusion package by email or text message (SMS) to offer them the option of replacing their decoders with a recent version. If they haven’t contacted you yet, don’t worry. The firm has confirmed to our colleagues at Xatakamovil that the campaign will be progressively expanded with the aim of reaching all customers.

The procedure is very simple. Both the SMS and the emails include a link that the customer must use to confirm that they want their equipment replaced. The change is free and the user will receive the new UHD decoder at home at no cost. The option for a technician to come to the customer’s home to place the new device is not included. The process of uninstalling the old model and self-installing the new UHD device is, yes, very simple.

Nor is it a gift. The customer will have the device on loan and you must return it if you unsubscribe from the service or want to change your decoder. Another important detail is that the customer will not be able to choose whether to receive a cable or Smart WiFi model – both incorporate voice control. Whether they get one or the other will depend on their own availability.

Movistar’s UHD decoder was presented in 2017 and, after several months of testing, it was launched commercially in 2018. Some time later it was followed by the UHD Smart WiFi, which had the same characteristics with the addition that it offered the option to connect from wirelessly to the Movistar Smart WiFi router. Until now, the company left the initiative of whether or not they wanted to renew their devices in the hands of its customers: those who wanted to replace them paid; those who chose to stay with the old devices, no. Now the company, in a commitment to renewal, is offering the option of replacing decoders for free.