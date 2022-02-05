This is the REAL reason why Karol G removed Anuel AA’s tattoos

One of the most mediatic couples in the music industry in recent years has been that of Carol G Y Anuel AAand although it was one of the romances most loved by the public, their relationship ended in April 2021 and now something that has surprised is that the “Bichota” erased the tattoos that became of that love affair with the singer, and has even revealed the real reason why he did it.

It should be remembered that the intense sentimental relationship that the singers of the urban genre had lasted three years, and both interpreters assured that they ended on good terms, but that due to their agendas they had decided to take different paths.

Nevertheless, Carol G Y Anuel AA they got to do tattoos that reflected the love they had for each other, but a few days ago the reggaeton player covered the huge tattoo he had on his back where he appeared next to the singer, a decision he apparently made when he currently had a courtship with the influencer Yailin La Más Viral , with whom it is even rumored that they could be engaged.

After this, now it has been the turn of “Bichota”, who through her Instagram account shared how some of her tattoos. Including what was done with his ex-boyfriend, so it began to speculate that it was a kind of revenge for what the singer did, although the real reason.

What is the real reason why Karol G removed Anuel AA’s tattoos?

Much has been speculated about the reasons that led to Carol G to erase his tattoos, including the one he supposedly wants to leave in the past Anuel AA because she has already begun a courtship with Colombian soccer player James Rodríguez, information that has not yet been confirmed, so there is a reason much stronger to want to take off those tattoos.

Those who have seen the video have noticed that the “Bichota” does not erased the tattoosbut simply covered them with makeup and this was because they were preparing her for her debut as an actress.

At the end of last year, Carol G announced that he would turn his career around and venture into the world of acting and his first role will be in the Netflix series ‘Sky Rojo’, a production that would already be in recordings of its new season and the real reason for which the singer had to cover her tattoosas it would be something your character requires.