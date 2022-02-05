This is the REAL reason why Karol G removed Anuel AA’s tattoos

Admin 20 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 48 Views

One of the most mediatic couples in the music industry in recent years has been that of Carol G Y Anuel AAand although it was one of the romances most loved by the public, their relationship ended in April 2021 and now something that has surprised is that the “Bichota” erased the tattoos that became of that love affair with the singer, and has even revealed the real reason why he did it.

It should be remembered that the intense sentimental relationship that the singers of the urban genre had lasted three years, and both interpreters assured that they ended on good terms, but that due to their agendas they had decided to take different paths.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Carmen Villalobos spoke about rumors of separation with Sebastián Caicedo – People – Culture

carmen villalobos Y Sebastian Caicedo They make up one of the most recognized couples of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved