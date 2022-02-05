This is the table in the Spanish League

2022-02-05

Sevilla, second classified, ran out of gunpowder and could not pass the goalless draw (0-0) in their visit to Osasuna (12th), this Saturday in the most outstanding match of the day in the 23rd day of the Spanish LaLiga.

The Croatian Ivan Rakitic had a penalty to decide the game in the final discount (90 + 3), but Sergio Herrera guessed his shot.

Benzema causes low again with Real Madrid against Granada

In this way, the Andalusian team is provisionally approaching three points behind the leader, Real Madrid, who have a good chance to extend their lead to six units, if they beat Granada (16th) at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.