This is the table in the Spanish League

2022-02-05
Sevilla, second classified, ran out of gunpowder and could not pass the goalless draw (0-0) in their visit to Osasuna (12th), this Saturday in the most outstanding match of the day in the 23rd day of the Spanish LaLiga.
The Croatian Ivan Rakitic had a penalty to decide the game in the final discount (90 + 3), but Sergio Herrera guessed his shot.
In this way, the Andalusian team is provisionally approaching three points behind the leader, Real Madrid, who have a good chance to extend their lead to six units, if they beat Granada (16th) at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.
It would be the best way for Real Madrid to heal their wounds after Thursday’s elimination by Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. Sevilla chained a fourth game in a row without winning.
Since their 2-1 loss and elimination to Betis in mid-January in the Copa del Rey round of 16, Sevilla have recorded three straight draws in LaLiga. Still second in the table, but loses strength in pursuit of Real Madrid.
In this Saturday’s game in Pamplona, Sevilla tried several times, without success.
The Moroccan Youssef En Nesyri (64) and the Mexican Jesús Corona (70) had two of the clearest in the second half.
‘Tecatito’ Corona had started as a substitute but entered the game early, in the 6th minute, in place of the injured Argentine Gonzalo Montiel.
Frenchman Anthony Martial, recently arrived from Manchester United, started and made his debut in his new Sevilla colours. He played 77 minutes, without being able to score either.
