Thousands Without Power from Texas to New York – NBC New York

More than 200,000 homes in the United States are without power and almost 2,000 flights were canceled on Saturday morning due to a major winter storm that has affected from the south to the northeast of the country.

According to the PowerOutage.us website, more than 93,000 people are without power in Tennessee, as are more than 46,000 in New York, 37,000 in Ohio and 15,000 in Texas.

Up to 17 inches of snow left the storm between Thursday and Friday in several areas of New York, Vermont and Indiana, according to the National Weather Service (NWS, for its acronym in English).

Snowpacks between 12.5 and 16 inches are estimated to have fallen in Pennsylvania, Michigan and New Hampshire.

Snowfall and ice accumulation reports for the February 3-4, 2022 storm. Highest snowfall totals by state:

NY-Paris 17″

VT-Warren 17″

IN – Leiters Ford 17″

ME – Newry 16″

MI – Mottville 14.1″

NH – Whitefield 14″

OH – Chardon 13″

PA-Townville 12.5″

KY-Burlington 4″ pic.twitter.com/KpWV1L4s7g — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) February 4, 2022

The storm has wreaked havoc from the Deep South, where tree limbs snapped and a tornado claimed a life, to the far northeast of the country, where snow and ice made travel difficult on Friday.

According to the NWS, low temperatures will continue in the region of West Texas, the Ohio Valley and the Northeast. “Gradual warming is expected on Sunday,” they said in a message on their twitter account.

Weather News

Massachusetts State Police responded to more than 200 crashes involving property damage or injuries, including one fatal crash, as of Thursday night, officials said. New Hampshire State Police reported at least 70 crashes Friday morning.

“This number is definitely low because reports are still being written and entered,” the Massachusetts State Police tweeted.

Telemundo 39 viewers share images of the impact that the winter storm has left on North Texas.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul warned residents as snow blows into the sea Friday and Saturday night to stay indoors if possible to avoid icy roads and the threat of tree limb fall in the Hudson Valley and Capital regions.

“We’re not out of the danger zone yet,” Hochul said. “The weather is tremendously unpredictable.”

Tragedy also hit western Alabama, where a tornado on Thursday killed one person and seriously injured three others, Hale County Emergency Management Director Russell Weeden told local media.

After more than 9 inches of snow on Wednesday, another storm would bring a second round to parts of Chicago on Thursday.

The storm represented a “highly energized system” with low-pressure waves traveling like a train from Texas, where there was snow and subzero temperatures, to Maine and the Canadian Maritime Islands, said Hunter Tubbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Maine.

In Texas, the return of sub-zero weather caused great anxiety nearly a year after the catastrophic freeze in February 2021 that knocked out the state’s power grid for days and caused hundreds of deaths in one of the worst blackouts in US history.

But Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday’s power outages were due to high winds or downed power lines, not grid failures.