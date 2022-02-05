Three details of the luxurious mansion of Adamari López in Miami

Miami, Florida, is one of the cities most chosen by celebrities for its stunning beaches, its summer style and the intense sun that allows you to enjoy the pool all year round. Adamari Lopez is installed there and years ago bought one Mansion with a large garden where he spends his days with his daughter Alaïa.

The Puerto Rican has a minimalist style and has shown that she does not like dark colors. All the Mansion it has a common thread, except for the en-suite bathroom in the main room, which has one of the walls in a burgundy color, but the key is good lighting.

