Three details of the luxurious mansion of Adamari López in Miami

Miami, Florida, is one of the cities most chosen by celebrities for its stunning beaches, its summer style and the intense sun that allows you to enjoy the pool all year round. Adamari Lopez is installed there and years ago bought one Mansion with a large garden where he spends his days with his daughter Alaïa.

The Puerto Rican has a minimalist style and has shown that she does not like dark colors. All the Mansion it has a common thread, except for the en-suite bathroom in the main room, which has one of the walls in a burgundy color, but the key is good lighting.

Three details of the mansion of Adamari López

White as the predominant color

One of the most noticeable details in the choice of Adamari Lopez is that all its walls are white as well as the furniture, a color that is always fashionable and sophisticated. This is a wise decision for people looking to have bright spaces or an effect that enlarges the space.

Gray as a decorative color

Gray is also very modern and one of the most chosen neutral colors when decorating the home. so he chose Adamari Lopez for her sectional couch and six dining room chairs, but you can also see that she chose a lot of silver-tone accents for the furniture.

In a video he made for Telemundo’s YouTube channel, he showed that the coffee table in front of the chair is made of glass and placed a tray of the same material with floral decorations. The gray tones can also be seen in the upholstery, such as the armchair that she has in her garden or in the ceiling of the dollhouse that she built for Alaïa.

Source: Instagram @adamarilopez.

flower fanatic

If something catches the attention of the Puerto Rican mansion, it is the number of flowers that it has both in the garden and inside. In all the spaces it has impressive bouquets and demonstrated, once again, that it is in all the details, since most of the flowers are light in color to continue giving a modern touch.

Adamari Lopez He has good taste and said that he enjoyed the moment he had to decorate the spaces with his then-partner Toni Costa. His Mansion It has an impressive garden with a swimming pool and a few meters away there is a gallery to enjoy the hot days and the doll’s house of Alaia. Do you like his style?