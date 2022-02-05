Trading giant Mitsui’s new gold-based stablecoin is on the way

Japanese trading house Mitsui is reportedly planning to issue a gold-linked cryptocurrency, local news agency Nikkei Asia reported on Friday.

Dubbed ZipangCoin (ZPG), Mitsui’s new digital currency will reportedly be issued as early as February and will be available to retail investors through cryptocurrency exchanges.

The stablecoin will be pegged to gold prices in yen by Mitsui from the London Metal Exchange, with a value of ZPG equal to one gram of gold and guaranteed by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking.

According to the report, the new stablecoin will initially be offered through the Mitsui-owned cryptocurrency exchange and will subsequently be made available on other platforms. The trading house launched a cryptocurrency trading platform with Seven Bank Japan, registering the exchange with the Kanto Local Finance Office under the approval of the Japan Financial Services Agency (FSA).

The new gold-based digital currency is intended to offer new options to mitigate financial risk and hedge against inflation. In addition to offering new investment opportunities, Mitsui also plans to enable the use of ZPG for smartphone payments in stores and supermarkets, as well as bill payments.

Mitsui is not the only Japanese firm focused on stablecoin development. In November 2021, a consortium of 74 companies, including Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Financial, and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial, announced a trial of DCJPY, a yen-based digital currency backed by bank deposits.

According to Nikkei, Mitsui expects to issue its retail-focused ZPG to DCJPY.