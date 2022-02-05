TV presenter accuses Microsoft of trying to destroy the games industry, the reactions were immediate

You have no idea who this man is. Me neither, but it has gone viral on networks and after digging a bit it turns out that it is Adam Conover, an American presenter and comedian who, well, has had a busy night it seems and has released a whole conspiracy theory.

His argument is based on the fact that Microsoft has a lot of money, an explanation that is somewhat reminiscent of: “It is the neighbor who wants the neighbors to be the mayor“. For Conover, the ease of spending by Americans makes them a danger to the industry and that what they do is to take away the competition and then force prices to rise.

According to Conover, Microsoft is going to make massive layoffs and worsen working conditions because such

In the last few hours, his video-reaction has spread like wildfire, with hundreds of reactions, memes and even people who have a similar opinion. Although it is true that there is a debatable part in his reasoning, when he reaches the top and begins with the conspiracy theories is when the mask falls to the ground.

If you are not very good at English, I leave you the transcript (thanks to PureXbox) more relevant translated into Spanish. So you know what we’re talking about.

Microsoft is capable of losing money indefinitely. So indefinitely, that they can sell the damn console and Game Pass for just $25 a month. Now that’s an amazing deal, but it’s one of those deals that later we might say, oh, that deal was a little too good to be true, because it could mean that Microsoft wipes out all the competition in the video game space. , and then he’s able to raise prices on us, and also, make games that are much worse. And let’s not forget that all this consolidation is naturally going to lead to layoffs and worse conditions for workers. Microsoft is not trying to be “the Netflix of gaming”, they are trying to be the Amazon of gaming, they want to use their huge cash advantage to undermine and dominate the entire video game industry. That’s bad for video game makers, and video game players, and as someone who loves video games I’m concerned.

I made a short video on why I believe the Microsoft/Activision purchase is a lot more worrying than many seem to think. TL;DW: Microsoft can use their massive cash advantage to indefinitely sell games at a loss via GamePass, undercutting & monopolizing the Amazon-style industry. pic.twitter.com/3RX6KFuT2i — Adam Conover (@adamconover) February 4, 2022

The reactions to this have not been long in coming, with some users reminding him that Sony sank the Sega Saturn and no one complained. Some industry personalities such as Tom Warren of The Verge or IGN’s Destin Legarie have responded that Tencent or Embracer Group are still there, that Sony has record results and that other giants such as Amazon itself are already getting into the gaming sector.

Adam basically said Xbox is a monopoly and you should be scared! Before saying that Nintendo is fine. Didn’t mention Tencent who will be fine. Amazon games will be fine. But Sony who’s been breaking records for several years is “fucked.” — Destin (@DestinLegarie) February 5, 2022

As I was saying, there is a bit of argumentation in the paranoia of this man, but the facts right now point elsewhere. Could Microsoft tomorrow destroy the industry? By proxy, they could, they could also invent a time machine, a giant squid evolve and become the dominant species, or Domino’s Pizza deliver pizzas on time.