Tycoon Ray Dalio assures that the time of ‘easy money’ has come to an end

US billionaire Ray Dalio says the era of “easy money” is coming to an end, he said in an interview with Bloomberg published on Thursday.

Asked if the recent stock market downturn represents a signal to buy or sell, the manager of the world’s largest hedge fund argues that the current situation is the result of the economic expansion that created more purchasing power and was followed by inflation. This part of the cycle, in turn, triggers new restrictive monetary policies from the country’s Federal Reserve and “we are starting to see interest rates rise as a result.”

“While this is happening, all the assets compete with each other“said Dalio, who recalls that if interest rates are high, other assets are forced to adjust. “The easy days when you were inundated with money and there was not much inflation or it’s been. We are in a different phase of the cycle,” she added.

In relation to cryptocurrencies, Dalio pointed out that it is a type of asset “interesting”, although “vulnerable”.

According to the tycoon, part of this instability lies in the fact that it is possible to “trace” the people who operate cryptocurrencies. “They will be banned, possibly by different governments, and in terms of their size, they have problems, so I think too much attention is paid to cryptocurrencies“, he stressed.

“Today we are in an era where we will have different types of money,” said the investor. “Money is a medium of exchange, but it is also a store of wealth, and we will ask ourselves: what is the correct store of wealth?” said Dalio, who also specified that the competition between assets will take place in different ways. .

At the same time, the billionaire confessed that digital currencies constitute “a small part” of his portfolio, although he stressed the need to have a diversified portfolio that includes not only different types of assets, but also currencies.