United States | The alarming wave of crimes that plagues the city of New York (and what is the plan to stop it) | Erik Adams | Joe Biden | ecpm | WORLD

“I don’t go out after dark, it’s not safe. One man was stabbed and another man was shot right outside my son’s window”.

“The fear is real. crimes are going up”.

Both quotes correspond to Jessica Seymour, 46 years old and mother of a 7-year-old boy; and Monica Pollack, 31, in conversation with the New York Post newspaper.

The two women live in Manhattan, one in Inwood and the other on the Upper West Side, and their testimonies represent the insecurity that has been felt in the city for months. New York.

The Big Apple has experienced various traumatic episodes in this first month of the year. A woman has died after being pushed into the subway tracks in Times Square, an 11-month-old baby was fatally shot during a shooting in the Bronx and two police officers were killed responding to an emergency call in Harlem.

The great problem of insecurity has been the welcome crisis for Eric Adams, a former police officer who took office as mayor of the city on January 1.

And in line with the dimension that this problem represents, this Thursday President Joe Biden attended an invitation from Adams to address the problem.

“Enough already! because we know we can do something about this.” Biden said during the meeting with authorities from the city and the state of New Yorkin which the Attorney General (equivalent to the Minister of Justice) Merrick Garland also participated.

President Biden responded to the invitation made by the mayor of New York, Eric Adams, to address the insecurity crisis that the Big Apple has been experiencing for months. (Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP)

crime in numbers

Biden’s visit to the Big Apple coincided with the publication of the latest New York Police report on crime statistics in the city.

The data for January show a 38.5% increase in the crime rate compared to the same period in 2021.

Thefts increased by 33.1%; major thefts 58.1%; while shootings went from 76 to 100; that is, an increase of 31.6%.

The only serious crime that did not show growth was murders, which went from 33 in January 2021 to 28% in the last month, a reduction of 15.2%.

Shootings are another big problem the city has to deal with. According to an article in the New York Post, these have been increasing steadily for the last three years.

In January 2019 there were 52 shootings, in the same period the following year there were 67, in 2021 there were 76 and in the last month they reached 100.

The Post also noted that this month’s crime report was not presented at a conference by Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, a practice his predecessor had made a tradition.

response plan

Citizen security was one of Adams’ main banners during his campaign for mayor.

In this sense, the former police officer has urged that the problem be addressed jointly; that is, uniting local, state and federal agencies.

Eric Adams, mayor of the city of New York since January 1, had the fight against citizen insecurity as his campaign banner. At the end of the month, in the face of the wave of violence in the Big Apple, he presented an ambitious plan with which he hopes to fulfill his promise. (Photo: Timothy A. Clary / AFP)

On January 24, he presented his ambitious security plan through a televised message, which includes an increase in police officers on the streets, the reactivation of a police unit against firearms and a request to state legislators to modify both the laws of bail such as that of process to accused youths.

“I want to be clear: this is not a plan for the future, it is for now. Gun violence is a public health crisis. There is no time to lose”, He pointed out during his speech, according to The New York Times.

At the moment, the New York Police have already identified hundreds of candidates for the new units that are planned to be created, called Neighborhood Safety Teams, details the Times.

The intention of the authorities is that these groups be deployed in the 30 precincts of the city where 80% of violent acts are recorded.

This kind of city watchmen will wear police badges and body cameras, to avoid episodes of police abuse, another great social scourge in the United States. It was precisely the marches for the murder of George Floyd that led the Police to eliminate the predecessor unit to the Adams initiative in 2020.

The mayor’s plan is expected to start rolling in the next three weeks.

