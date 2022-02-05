US and NATO Military Aircraft Intercept Russian Planes

This is how the US ratifies its alliance with NATO in the face of Russian aggression 2:38

(CNN) — US fighter jets, along with Norwegian and British military aircraft, intercepted Russian planes near allied North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) airspace on Thursday, according to NATO.

A day earlier, Norwegian military planes identified and intercepted Russian planes in the High North, according to another NATO statement.

Both incidents occurred at a time when tensions between Russia, the United States and their NATO allies remain high. Russia continues to increase its military presence along Ukraine’s border and has also increased its maritime presence in the Mediterranean and Atlantic, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said this week.

Earlier this week, the US announced it would move 3,000 troops to Germany, Poland and Romania in the face of Russia’s military buildup in Ukraine. About 1,000 troops will move from Germany to Romania, while another 2,000 will move from the US to Germany and Poland, Kirby said.

Incidents between US military aircraft and NATO allies show that Russia is also testing its borders with Europe in the air, as well as on land and sea.

Fishermen get Russia to move naval exercises away from the Irish coast 2:46

The US F-15 fighter jets reacted quickly to a call from the Combined Air Operations Center Uedem (CAOCUE), which sent the order from its air surveillance center at Amari air base in Estonia on Thursday. The call asked for a response to “investigate unknown aircraft transiting airspace near the Baltic Seas,” the NATO statement said.

US F-15 fighter jets took flight and intercepted Russian fighter jets operating near NATO-allied airspace over the Baltic Sea. British and Norwegian military aircraft also intercepted Russian planes flying from the Barents to the North Sea in response to the call on Thursday, according to the statement.

For NATO forces, it was the second day of responding to Russian aircraft flying in the upper North Atlantic region.

On Wednesday, Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35 military jets responded quickly to a call from the Norwegian Control and Reporting Center in Sørreisa. The alert said Russian planes “were detected flying from the Kola Peninsula,” which shares the same landmass as Finland.

The Norwegian F-35s “drove over the coast of Finnmark,” according to the statement. They identified “and followed a Russian A-50 Mainstay aircraft” before returning to their base.

After that, “the Russian group of planes split up, some returning to Russian airspace while others continued south into the North Atlantic,” the statement said.