Verstappen drove a Formula 1 on snow: the spectacular images

Max Verstappen’s snow challenge in a Red Bull promotional video.

20 days after the start of the activity of the Formula 1 with the pre-season tests, the world champion Max Verstappen was shown in a spectacular video in which he appears driving a Red Bull on the snow and in a challenge with Franky Zorn, former European Ice Racing Champion. It was an exhibition that the Austrian team uploaded to their social networks and went viral.

Production was at the end of January in Austria, the land of Red Bull; The Dutchman uploaded a photo on his Instagram account in which he was seen in a helicopter going to the place and was accompanied by his partner, kelly picket. The energy drink squad often do these kinds of promotional events and this time it was at the GP Ice Race circuit at Zell am See airport.

At the beginning Zorn appears with his motorcycle, who invites Max to enter the track. Verstappen gladly accepted and jumped into an older generation Red Bull. He is a RB8 from 2012 and although it is the same as the ones that ran in that season, these cars are called “showcars” because they are intended for this kind of dissemination actions. It has an aspirated Renault engine and that is why a sharper sound is noted than the turbos that have been used since 2014 with the hybrid era, with a combustion engine and an electric one.

The duel between Verstappen’s F1 and Zorn’s bike (Red Bull Press)

In true rally car fashion for that surface, the wheels on Verstappen’s car look narrower and studded in order to give the car snow-appropriate traction, which allowed it to skid through corners.

“It was my first time driving on ice with the Formula 1 car, something I was looking forward to. It was very interesting and somewhat slippery, you had to be careful. Everything was very cold, including the brakes, and obviously the car is not designed for this surface, which made it even more difficult. But it was a lot of fun,” said Verstappen of the experience on the circuit located between the Kitzsteinhorn glacier and Mount Grossglockner. “I’m not as good at ice skating as many of my compatriots, but I gave it my all,” he joked.

Since 2015, Verstappen had the number 33 on his car, so it was special to see him for the first time with the #1, number not used since 2014when he used it Sebastian Vettel (also with Red Bull), who in 2013 won his fourth title in a row. “How many times do you have the opportunity to change the number? 1 is the best option, so it was very simple for me to choose it. Let’s hope #33 doesn’t come back next year,” he said with a smile.

Max Verstappen with Franz Zorn (Red Bull Press)

After this “warm-up” on ice, Verstappen will face the unprecedented 23-round season, in his first year as reigning F1 champion. The action will kick off at testing at the Autodromo de Montmeló in Barcelona, ​​Spain from February 23-25, where Verstappen will step into this year’s RB18.

“It looks a little bit different, but at the end of the day it is still an F1 car. In the tests we can do a lot of laps to collect a lot of information about the car, which is very important”, anticipated the 24-year-old runner.

His team announced this Thursday that the presentation of his car will be on February 9 and for now he has been making pole positions (best starting position) for the rest. With this confirmation, there are already eight teams that have reported the dates of the premieres of their cars, which should all be this month considering the first tests planned in Barcelona: Aston Martin (10/02), McLaren (11/02), Alpha Tauri (14/02), Ferrari (17/02), Mercedes (18/02), Alpine (21/02) and Alfa Romeo (27/02 ). The dates of Williams and Haas F1 Team remain to be known.

The order of presentations for the new 2022 Formula 1 cars (Photo: Twitter/@F1)

