Very cold this weekend without rain: weather forecast in New York

After a Friday of cold rain that last night left hails of snowthis weekend started out frigid in New York City and the low temperatures will prolongn at least until monday, albeit without hesitation.

The thermometer will drop further due to the cold wind. At the moment in NYC the wind chill is 18F (-7C) and 12F (-11C) is expected tonight. Tomorrow it will improve a little, up to 34F (1C) in the day and 29F (-2C) at night, depending on Accuweather. There is no rain forecast for the next few days.

“Temperatures throughout the region are expected to remain below freezing for much of Saturday, which could cause further travel problems on the highways,” NYC Emergency Management warned in a bulletin. “Any areas with standing water will also refreeze (Saturday) in the afternoon and evening.”

North of New York City, declared a ulster county state of emergency because icy conditions yesterday caused the cables and trees fell, leaving thousands of people without electricity. also again hundreds of flights were canceled in the region due to rain.

A large part of the country had bad weather this week between snow, sleet and freezing rain, throughout more than 2,000 miles From the Rocky Mountains to Texas and down to Maine, that on Tuesday generated winter weather alerts for more than 90 million residents in nearly two dozen states and thousands of canceled flights.

Meteorologists remember that the Extreme temperatures can freeze a person in ten minutes, much more the elderly and children. Weather updates can be found here and on the weather portal. National Weather Service (NWS-NY.