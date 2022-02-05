VIDEO | This was the Mexican parade at the opening of Beijing 2022

Midtime Editorial

Beijing, China / 04.02.2022 08:10:03





The wait is over! This Friday was held inauguration of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, event that took place in the stadium known as the Bird’s Nest and where the Mexican delegation was present.

It was in the final stretch of the parade of athletes when the aztec delegation headed by figure skater Donovan Carrillo and the skier Sarah Schleperathletes who were in charge of waving the Mexican flag.

It should be noted that during the parade Cheek wore a black cap with the legend “MEX” on his head, while Schleper decided to wear on his head a Crown of flowerswhich undoubtedly attracted a lot of attention.

Very Mexican uniforms

The members of the tricolor team they wore during his time at the Beijing National Stadium a very striking uniform in white with black that was designed by Hubertus von Hohenlohe and in which the culture of our country was highlighted with the classic skulls and wrestling.

Total, 83 nations participated in the parade of the Inaugural Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympicswhich officially started this Friday and will conclude on February 20.