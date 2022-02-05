2022-02-05
Xavi Hernandez spoke at a press conference prior to this Sunday’s game against one of the direct rivals of the Barcelona, the Atletico Madrid, at the Camp Nou for matchday 23 of the Spanish league. The DT referred to the ‘Dembélé Case’ again and considers that the match is like a final. He also said that the style of play of Simeone would not fit in the blaugrana club and the reason why Daniel Alves was left out of the list to play the Europa League.
Match against Atletico
“It’s another final. We know about the difficulty. A tough team. Chameleon. Very difficult. We play at the Camp Nou. There are three fundamental points.
Diego Simeon
“It wouldn’t be Barça’s style. I don’t think the fans and the environment understood that Barça played like that. Does not fit. I’m not saying that he has no merit and is competitive and wins titles. It’s not our idea. They wouldn’t understand us locking ourselves in a low block behind eleven players in the box. It’s legal and you can win, Atlético has done it, they’ve won two leagues and almost a Champions League, but it’s not our style. But I’m not saying I don’t admire him as a coach and how he convinces his players to run. He is a great coach. It is not a criticism, it is a reality. It’s not our style.”
Transfers
“We have strengthened ourselves well and we are going to see how far we can compete. We are going to try to compete and give our best. I am happy”.
Adama and Aubameyang
“The two have trained normally. Adam a little better. We will decide tomorrow.”
Reduction salary signings
“Some have and some haven’t. The vast majority of players want to come to Barça. We are in a complicated situation, but despite the situation, everyone wants to come”.
Dembele
“Circumstances prevent a solution. He is part of the club and the squad. He has a contract. We have gathered. Circumstances have changed. We can’t shoot ourselves in the foot. He has been a good professional, he is one more. I understand the position of the club and the player. And of the fans. We have to close ranks and think what is best for the club. What does it matter if we were wrong. Let’s all go one. We are Family. He has a contract. I will use it when I think it is necessary. We would have liked another solution, but we have to close ranks. Those who come to cheer, also to Ousmane, for the good of the team. The important thing is the group.”
goals
“I am still excited. We can improve. The sensations are good. Likewise, Atlético is not at its best level, but it is a very important litmus test. It’s a final.”
Goals
“Getting into the Champions League and we don’t rule anything out until the opposite is said mathematically.”
Europe League
“It is an opportunity to win it and enter the Champions League. We were not on the level. It is a goal. I would like to have her in the list of winners”.
Alves, out of Europa League
“Honestly speaking… I feel bad. It was a difficult decision. It was because of the position, we believe that we have it better occupied on the right back than on the forwards. I have been unfair to Dani because he gives us a lot. I had to do it with one of the new ones and it was Dani’s turn, but more for the specific position and not for performance”.
Market
“The club has done a great job. I would highlight Mateu, Jordi. It wasn’t easy with fair-play. We try to get the new ones to strengthen us. I am happy”.
Luis Suárez returns to the Camp Nou
“He deserves to be applauded. He is the best striker, along with Etoo, of the last 25-30 years. It should be received with honors.”