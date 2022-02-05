“We can’t shoot ourselves in the foot”

2022-02-05

Xavi Hernandez spoke at a press conference prior to this Sunday’s game against one of the direct rivals of the Barcelona, the Atletico Madrid, at the Camp Nou for matchday 23 of the Spanish league. The DT referred to the ‘Dembélé Case’ again and considers that the match is like a final. He also said that the style of play of Simeone would not fit in the blaugrana club and the reason why Daniel Alves was left out of the list to play the Europa League.

Match against Atletico

“It’s another final. We know about the difficulty. A tough team. Chameleon. Very difficult. We play at the Camp Nou. There are three fundamental points.

Diego Simeon

“It wouldn’t be Barça’s style. I don’t think the fans and the environment understood that Barça played like that. Does not fit. I’m not saying that he has no merit and is competitive and wins titles. It’s not our idea. They wouldn’t understand us locking ourselves in a low block behind eleven players in the box. It’s legal and you can win, Atlético has done it, they’ve won two leagues and almost a Champions League, but it’s not our style. But I’m not saying I don’t admire him as a coach and how he convinces his players to run. He is a great coach. It is not a criticism, it is a reality. It’s not our style.”

Transfers

“We have strengthened ourselves well and we are going to see how far we can compete. We are going to try to compete and give our best. I am happy”.

Adama and Aubameyang

“The two have trained normally. Adam a little better. We will decide tomorrow.”