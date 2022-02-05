What are the main limitations of the cloud

The use of the public cloud presents excellent benefits especially in what is refers to scalability . As for this scalability, it is very important, since it allows them to hire resources based on what they need at any given time. For example, if they have more workload at a given time, they hire more services and resources. However, if it is the other way around, they can reduce them and with this a more sustainable and efficient company is achieved.

Companies offering cloud services have become commonplace. Entrepreneurs recognize that cloud-based software and services allow computing resources to be used more efficiently. For this reason, it is increasingly common for companies to contract cloud services such as IaaS, PaaS, CaaS and SaaS. Still, that’s not to say we don’t have cloud limitations and drawbacks.

Also when carrying out the migration process to the cloud, costs are cut in the early stages of development. Not to mention that we can access our files from different locations and devices. However, it also implies a series of risks and limitations that must be studied before putting your organization’s data in the hands of a third party.

The limitations of the cloud

One of the first limitations of the cloud that you should be aware of is that, by the time you stay without internet you will stop having access to your files. As for the space to store data the more you need, the more expensive that cloud service is going to be. For that reason some companies have a hybrid cloud in which the use of public and private cloud is combined.

Another issue to keep in mind is that your company’s virtual machines are often on the same server with those of other clients. In this case, a poor separation of information between different clients could lead to an eventual attack against one of them affecting the rest. It could also be that one of the clients was attacked and the common server was disabled for security reasons or it would make it very difficult to use.

On the other hand, another of the limitations of the cloud that we have to take into account is that the server update policy of the cloud is in the hands of your service provider. This means that, without consulting us, our cloud provider will make the changes it deems appropriate to improve the security and quality of the service.

It is also necessary to take into account the data privacy since you are going to put it in the hands of a third party. In this aspect, we must be very attentive to know how they are going to guarantee that our data is going to be safe, and that only we are going to be able to use it. In addition, the country where the server is located must be taken into account because in case of problems we will be governed by the legislation of that country.

On the other hand, one of the limitations of the cloud can be in the difficulties that the server puts us for the regulatory compliance. One of them is, for example, that of compliance with the data protection law, non-compliance could mean a heavy fine for our company. For that reason, it may be a good idea to have that cloud server in your own country.

Finally, depending on the quality of the service, we could also find difficulties backing up or restoring data. Sometimes this requires a local server or a different public cloud.