What channel do they show Rayados on? Where to SEE the 2021 Club World Cup

We are getting closer of the long-awaited debut of Rayados de Monterrey in the 2021 Club World Cup. We share with you how to watch each of the matches and follow the FIFA Cup broadcast.

Monterrey in the Club World Cup

The Monterrey complex lives its fifth Club World Cupand becomes the Mexican team with the most participations in the tournament.

When does Monterrey debut?

Javier Aguirre’s team goes into action next Saturday February 5, 2022.

The Concacaf champions will face a weak African champion as Al-Ahly lost 13 players before his debut match.

Against whom does Rayados play if he advances?

This was the first game of the tournament

The teams in charge of opening the competition they were Al-Jazeera and Pirae.

The meeting ended with a 4-1 thrashing of Al-Jazeera against the team from Tahiti, and will meet in the second round against Al-Hilal.

Who will broadcast the Club World Cup in Mexico?

The Club World Cup in Mexico will no longer be broadcast on Fox Sports, as it used to be the last few years.

will now broadcast on TNT pay TV channels, as well as on the HBO Max streaming platform.

What channel is TNT Sports?

Dish: 370 (SD) and 870 (HD)

SKY: 415 (SD) and 1419 (HD)

Izzi: 610 (SD) and 912 (HD)

Total play: 435

StarTV: 415

Megacable: 410 (SD) and 1410 (HD)

Club World Cup schedule and how to watch the games

Al Ahly vs. Monterey | Second round

Day: Saturday February 5

Hours: 10:30 (CDMX time)

Channel: TNT Sports and HBO Max

Al Hilal vs Al Jazeera

Semifinals | Palmeiras vs. Al-Ahly or Monterey

Day: Tuesday, February 8

Hours: 10:30 (CDMX time)

Transmission: TNT Sports and HBO Max

Al Hilal or Al Jazeera vs Chelsea

Game for the fifth place / Teams to be defined

Day: Wednesday, February 9

Hours: at 7:30 a.m.

Transmission: TNT Sports and HBO Max

Third Place Game / Teams to be defined

Final of the Club World Cup / Teams to be defined

Instantly follow our soccer game schedule for today, with LIVE schedules and results.