What is 5G and how will it revolutionize mobile telephony?

Admin 14 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 45 Views

The 5G refers to the fifth generation of technologies wireless communication. For example, him Internet that cell phones use to allow you to connect to the network anywhere. Therefore, we should not think of this term as something new, but as an evolution of the technology 4G.

this new technology mobile will increase connection speed, minimize latency (web response time) and exponentially multiply the number of connected devices. In other words, we will be connected to everything, all day, and in the shortest time possible.

