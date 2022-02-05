What is 5G and how will it revolutionize mobile telephony?

The 5G refers to the fifth generation of technologies wireless communication. For example, him Internet that cell phones use to allow you to connect to the network anywhere. Therefore, we should not think of this term as something new, but as an evolution of the technology 4G.

this new technology mobile will increase connection speed, minimize latency (web response time) and exponentially multiply the number of connected devices. In other words, we will be connected to everything, all day, and in the shortest time possible.

The implementation of the fifth generation mobile network (5G) will change the way we communicate, multiply the capacity of information highways and enable everyday objects, from household appliances to cars, to connect with us and with each other in real time.

Its deployment represents a true technological revolution that will allow, for example, to deploy new fleets of autonomous vehicles and coordinate agricultural work through sensors installed at different points in a crop field.

The road to 5G

The first mobile phones that were only allowed to talk introduced the 1G network into our daily lives. The technology 2G introduced SMS and little by little our cell phone became an increasingly wide-ranging communication tool.

Related news

First, the connection to Internet (3G) and then came broadband (4G), which brought real-time video playback (streaming) or augmented reality.

5G technology requires a more complex infrastructure than we have today.

The fifth generation (5G) connectivity Internet mobile promises much faster downloads, wide coverage and more stable connections. It is about facilitating better use of the radio spectrum and allowing many devices to connect at the same time.

The idea behind this development is to allow you to make phone calls, write and browse Internet at a much higher speed than today, all while allowing more devices to be connected at the same time. This fifth generation of wireless connections will allow viewing a web page from our smartphone to be like opening any other file, with speeds between 10 and 20 times faster than current mobile connections. Whatever we do with our smartphone, we can do it much faster thanks to the 5G.

The 5G revolution

The most significant advance will come from the hand of speed. The 5G It will allow browsing at up to 10 GBps (gigabytes per second), 10 times faster than the main fiber optic offers on the market. At this rate, you can, for example, download a full movie in a matter of seconds.

In addition, latency (the response time of the network) will also experience a significant improvement.

However, the most surprising thing is that we can, for example, increase the number of connected devices. Vehicles, robots, drones, household appliances and any electronic device we have at home will be able to connect and share information in real time.

Therefore, this is expected to be a technology change our habits of daily life. With a great adoption of networks 5G in the world we will become a hyperconnected society between us and between our devices.

On the other hand, the 5G It is a technology aimed at large urban agglomerations since it is where there is more data circulation. So it will be a service for highly populated areas.