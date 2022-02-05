What is BitTorrent v2, the future of P2P that will make downloads faster and safer

Admin 10 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 46 Views

One of the challenges of the internet has always been send files at maximum speed. This is influenced by the capacity of the network, the devices that share the file and the protocol that makes that connection possible. Hence, when the world discovered BitTorrent 20 years ago, many saw that it would be the final protocol to share large files over the internet.

BitTorrent was born at a time when internet connections They were much slower than today. But although today we have 300 or 600 Mbps fiber optic connections, and some are already flirting with 1 Gbps, the size of the files has also increased. If in the beginning of Torrent files of a few gigabytes were shared, nowadays it is common to download content of several gigabytes. Just an example. The average Linux ISO was 700 MB. Today, it is common to find ISO images of 4 GB or more. And no matter how fast your connection is, the BitTorrent protocol is necessary to give it that push that speeds up the download.

And although BitTorrent and other P2P protocols are associated with content piracy, in its 20 years of existence we have seen how producers of audiovisual content or free software projects like Linux have used this technology to legally share files. Moreover, companies like Facebook or Twitter have used BitTorrent for internal use. And what about companies like Blizzard or Steam, who have to deal with the enormous files of their games and who have found an ally in BitTorrent to send them to their users. If we take a look at the official BitTorrent page, we will see that among its best-known users are Netflix, Google, Facebook and Twitter precisely.

The evolution of exchange networks

The BitTorrent protocol was already good in itself when it was born thanks to its creator, Bram Cohen. It allowed to share large files in a semi-centralized way. There was a server that acted as an intermediary, as occurs in other protocols such as Napster or Audiogalaxy, but the shared files are hosted on client devices. And in the middle, some nodes that have the information that the server needs for everything to work.

But the great advantage of BitTorrent is that clients share file fragmentsso that uploading and downloading is done at higher speed. As simple as getting a link magnet or a Torrent extension file to start the download with one of the many BitTorrent clients that exist. Along the way, concepts like leech, seeds or tracker. The first, who download. The second, essential, who share the complete file. And, thirdly, the nodes or servers that facilitate the connection between them.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Humanoids and artificial intelligence: the future of the health industry | Video

Posted at 19:40 ET (00:40 GMT) Friday, February 4, 2022 playing 0:43 Posted at 20:34 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved