What the Mexican national team needs to avoid failure and qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup

2022-02-04

The Mexican team breathes. Tata Martino too. And the sponsors even more. The Aztec team remains in the fight to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup and they depend on themselves to avoid failure.

Concacaf qualifying standings table

With the controversial victory over Panamathe ‘Tri’ considerably clarified their options to be in the World Cup, since they took off four points from the canaleros, who are fourth in the octagonal and are now more on the way to the playoffs.

Mexico It is only one win away from securing the playoffs and two away from securing the ticket to the World Cup event, which already has 15 teams waiting.

It will be enough for the Aztec team to beat at home U.S in his next match, on March 24, and that Costa Rica don’t beat the leader Canada the same day to guarantee the repechage.