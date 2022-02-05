What the Mexican national team needs to avoid failure and qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup

2022-02-04
The Mexican team breathes. Tata Martino too. And the sponsors even more. The Aztec team remains in the fight to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup and they depend on themselves to avoid failure.
Concacaf qualifying standings table
With the controversial victory over Panamathe ‘Tri’ considerably clarified their options to be in the World Cup, since they took off four points from the canaleros, who are fourth in the octagonal and are now more on the way to the playoffs.
Mexico It is only one win away from securing the playoffs and two away from securing the ticket to the World Cup event, which already has 15 teams waiting.
It will be enough for the Aztec team to beat at home U.S in his next match, on March 24, and that Costa Rica don’t beat the leader Canada the same day to guarantee the repechage.
Yes Mexico defeat the ‘gringos’ would reach 24 points and if the Ticos do not beat the Canadians or draw at least the tie, they would have between 16 and 17 units, which would leave them with no mathematical options to catch up with the Mexicans because they would only have six in dispute.
Funes Mori’s father throws a ‘rifle’ at Héctor Herrera
So that the ‘Tata’ Martino and its players have direct passage to the World Cup in Qatar, in addition to beating U.Syou will need to defeat an eliminated Honduras on March 27 at the Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula.
With those two wins, Mexico would add 27 units so between U.S Y Panama They could no longer reach it, because some will drop points in the duel that they will also hold that day.
The last date of the qualifying rounds will be March 30 and the ‘Tri’ will receive at the Azteca The Savior. If they get those six points, the Mexican team would already play said match classified for the World Cup.