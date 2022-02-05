what’s new in the Eclair wallet

Key facts: Anchor outputs will now be enabled by default to more easily close channels.

Onion messages, meanwhile, help protect private data in a transaction.

The Eclair wallet incorporates several new features that support user operations on the Bitcoin Lightning Network (LN). Among them, two stand out that allow closing payment channels faster and taking care of private user data.

The new version of the wallet, which is the Eclair 0.7.0, was announced by the developer of the product, ACINQ, On twitter. Also on their Github channel they provide a more detailed explanation of the new proposals. This company is also the creator of the Phoenix bitcoin (BTC) wallet.

One of the novelties of the new Eclair update is the default activation of anchor outputs. This, it is expressed in the ACINQ publication, seems like a “simple modification in transactions”, but in reality “it changes mechanisms that allow funds to be secured.”

Specifically, the anchor outputs allow you to add a commit transaction (commitment transaction) to a payment channel so that a transaction does not get “stuck” when being transferred to the main network. This can happen when there is a non-collaborative closure of a channel, that is, both parties do not agree at the time it is closed.

If there is agreement, the commission for the closing transaction is chosen between both participants. Instead, if you close the channel on your own, the anchor outputs allow you to add a new transaction (called Child-Pay-For-Parent) to “pull” the completion transaction if the latter has a very low commission, which would cause delays in its confirmation.

Eclair will provide greater privacy when operating with the Lightning Network in Bitcoin

What’s more, another feature added to the wallet is support for “onion messages” or onion messages. As CriptoNoticias has reported, it is an improvement developed by Rusty Russell and presented in 2020 in order to allow the sending of private messages through the LN network, but without the need to make a payment.

One of the biggest advantages of onion messages is that two-way transmission of information is not required. That is who sends the message does not store data related to that sendingso memory requirements for nodes are minimized.

Also, another consequence of the onion messages is that they allow the use of “blind routes”. In other words, it means that you don’t need to know the recipient’s network identity in order to route messages or payments. Instead, this is done through other nodes that function as intermediaries between the two.

This, as ACINQ details in its tweet, is a requirement to execute Basis Of Lightning Technology (Bolt) 12an enhancement to LN that allows you to run static invoices.

Transactions in the Lightning Network do not take place through the main network, but through connections between nodes of two users who want to send and receive bitcoin. What an invoice does is indicate to the counterparty the “route” to reach that node. Before Bolt 11 and Bolt 12, the invoices were regenerated for each operation, but this improvement allows the same invoice to be used for several shipments between two users.

As developer Ishi Kawa explains in a publication From Twitter, Bolt 12 could differ from other enhancements like Inurl by not giving out a user’s public key. Thus, the exposure of data such as location is prevented.

Another difference between them is that Bolt 12, being precisely a Bolt, should be implemented as a reference in the protocol. lnurl, on the other hand, is something more custom, generated as a solution to facilitate the creation of static invoices. But it is not part of the protocol.

Finally, ACINQ explained that the new version of Eclair will also support Postgresa back end for the database that offers “superior management capabilities”, making it ideal for “enterprise setups”. Sqlite, the back-end supported until the previous version, will also be supported, they clarify.