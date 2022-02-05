WhatsApp filled the memory of your cell phone? So you can know the heaviest chat and delete it | Android | iPhone | iOS | Tricks | Technology

Admin 9 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 36 Views

Thousands of WhatsApp users who have smartphones entry-level users usually have problems with this famous instant messaging app, because it completely fills the internal memory of their device with photos, videos, voice notes, among other files, which it usually receives and downloads automatically. is there any trick to avoid it? The answer is positive and here we are going to show it to you.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Humanoids and artificial intelligence: the future of the health industry | Video

Posted at 19:40 ET (00:40 GMT) Friday, February 4, 2022 playing 0:43 Posted at 20:34 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved