WhatsApp filled the memory of your cell phone? So you can know the heaviest chat and delete it | Android | iPhone | iOS | Tricks | Technology

Thousands of WhatsApp users who have smartphones entry-level users usually have problems with this famous instant messaging app, because it completely fills the internal memory of their device with photos, videos, voice notes, among other files, which it usually receives and downloads automatically. is there any trick to avoid it? The answer is positive and here we are going to show it to you.

Believe it or not, all WhatsApp users have an option that allows them to discover which of all their conversations is the one that takes up the most storage space. In this way, they will be able to empty that chat and recover some internal memory, not only that, since there is also an additional method so that the multimedia files do not download on their own. Here we show them to you.

How to discover your heaviest WhatsApp chat?

1. Enter WhatsApp and press the three points that are located in the upper right corner.

2. Click on the ‘Settings‘ and then in ‘Storage and data‘.

3. Finally, go to ‘Manage storage‘ and wait a few seconds.

At the top of your screen, WhatsApp will show how much space you have available and how much it has used. In the same way, you will see the contacts (or groups) that occupy the most storage space. Since they are ordered from the heaviest to the least heavy, it is recommended that you empty the first two chats to recover some internal memory.

How to avoid automatic downloads in WhatsApp?

In general, WhatsApp automatically downloads the images and photos that your friends send you. Although this may seem harmless, in the long run it can be harmful, since if you are subscribed to many groups, the amount of media files is much higher. To avoid future problems it is recommended that you make the following configuration.

1. Go to WhatsApp settings and choose ‘Storage and data‘.

2. You will see the options ‘Download with mobile data‘ Y ‘Download with Wi-Fi enabled.

3. You have to enter each of them and deactivate everything.

WhatsApp tricks

Recover an accidentally deleted conversation

If for some reason you deleted a conversation of whatsapp with Photos Y videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, which few people know, only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the application instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, do not hesitate to review this video for more details.

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a trick secret of WhatsApp, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online‘ and the ‘writing‘ to your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic trick WhatsApp secret, which will allow you to be ‘invisible‘, then feel free to check the following videowhich soon became a trend in social networks, especially in Youtube.