WhatsApp: so you can make the Spider-Man theme sound when you have a new message | Android | iPhone | iOS | Tricks | Technology

Users of WhatsApp are among the most curious and active on the Internet, since they usually notify the community on a daily basis about news and useful app features, which do not take long to become a trend in the main social networks. Now, it turns out that the existence of a trick which allows to change the classic message tone of the messaging app by the emblematic sound of spider-man spider sense.

From the information of Xatakaone of the portals specialized in technology with the highest prestige on the web, this feature is only available to users of WhatsApp that they have a smartphonethat is, a cell phone with a system Android. Netizens who own a iPhone or other brand product Manzana they will not be able to use this maneuver.

In this note you will learn through a simple guide, the step by step to be able to develop this trick. Before I teach you how to apply it to your mobile device, remember that you must first download this audio in MP3 format to your computer. You can use pages that download music from Youtube with the link or apps like snaptube what can you find in Play Store.

How to put the audio of the “spider sense” as a WhatsApp message tone?

1. Enter from your cell phone to WhatsApp and click on the three dots icon in the upper right corner.

2. Already in this section, you should go to the option Settings and then Notifications.

3. Then, you must press where it says notification tone and you will see the default ringtones offered by the app.

4. Go down to the bottom of all, to find the option add ringtone.

5. You choose this option and look for the MP3 audio of the Spider-Man’s Spider-Sense that you downloaded from the internet.

Finally, you’ll need to save your changes and wait for a friend, family member, coworker, or anyone else to send you a message in the app. If you have completed these steps correctly, instead of hearing the classic tone of the social network, you will hear a warning with the classic Spider-Man music.

WhatsApp: the origin of the notification ‘you may have new messages’

As revealed by the Hipertextual portal, the particularity of this notification is that it can be generated as a false alarm. The main cause of its appearance is a problem with the background data sync of the phone with the app servers.

When WhatsApp is not running in the foreground, some WhatsApp commands continue to run to be active and notify you as soon as new messages are received. It may be the case that this constant synchronization may fail at some point, and that is when this well-known message is displayed.

Now, there are many factors that can cause failure in the synchronization. According to the aforementioned portal, the notice may appear with greater probability when the phone has not been charged for a long time.

This causes the smartphone system to prioritize some app tasks over others to save battery life, and it may be the case that you end up sacrificing resources that are normally used to keep WhatsApp synchronization active.

The app usually detects these changes in its background operation and that is where this curious message is generated. The objective is that the user can know that there is a possibility that someone has written to him, but since the phone needs to save battery, the application will not be able to notify him.

In this way, the user can be warned and thus, if he is waiting for an important message, choose to check WhatsApp from time to time.

The confusing thing about the ‘You may have new messages’ notification is that it can also appear when we have many muted groups. If one or more of these start receiving a large number of new messages, the app will also try to notify you this way.

As can be inferred from these cases, the best way to prevent this message from appearing is to make sure that WhatsApp keeps its background data active (from the app settings menu on your Android or iPhone) and keep your gear charged whenever you can.

WhatsApp: learn the secret trick to activate the ‘secret camera’ of the messaging app

1. Press the screen of your phone for a few seconds to enter the settings. If it doesn’t work, pinch it until the option ‘widgets‘.

2. All the widgets that you have available on your phone will appear. You should look for WhatsApp.

3. The instant messaging app has two important widgets, one shaped like a window and one that looks like a camera.

4. You must select the latter and drag it to an empty part of your screen.

5. The icon ‘ will have been createdwhatsapp camera‘, which you can use to upload statuses or send photos and videos more easily.

That is, you will no longer have to enter the messaging application, then choose states and finally add an update. Now you just press the camera icon and you can take a photo (or record a video) to share it with your WhatsApp friends.

WhatsApp: what other options are there to save backup copies besides Google Drive?

for smartphones

1. Restore content using a local backup

Uninstall WhatsApp on your mobile device and immediately reinstall the app from the Play Store.

Verify your phone number and complete the setup process.

Once your account is verified, WhatsApp it should detect the local backup .

Click on restore and the app will search for any available local backups.

Select a backup and then tap on following for WhatsApp to start recovering the messages with their files.

2. Restore messages using File Explorer

Install the ES File Explorer from the Play Store.

Open the app and look for the WhatsApp folder in the internal memory of your cell phone or on the SD card if that is the case. In order to locate it, remember that the folder is called /WhatsApp/databases .

If you can’t find it, you can search msgstore to locate files with the format msgstore-YYYY-MM-DD.1.db.crypt12 .

Select the of backup you want to restore and copy it.

Rename the file to make it look like a more recent one.

Finally, follow the steps of the first option of local backup to restore the newly renamed.

for iphone

1. Restore WhatsApp via iCloud

Uninstall WhatsApp from your iPhone and immediately go to the App Store to download the app again .

As with the smartphone, verify your phone number and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup process.

After completing the above steps, finally click on restore chat history and all messages will be restored to the device.

2. Restore WhatsApp Messages via iTunes

Open iTunes from your PC or laptop Y connect iPhone to computer via a USB cable.

Tap on the device icon at the top left of the screen when it appears.

Select the restore backup option from the dropdown menu.

Choose the most recent backup from the list and then tap restore.

For Android and iOS cell phones

There are several useful tools on the web to be able to save the backup copies of the different social networks today, although for this occasion we will recommend the best rated in the evaluation of virtual stores.

Download and install Mobitrix on your PC and, when you open it, select the option to backup WhatsApp to devices.

Connect your iPhone or smartphone to the computer and, once the program detects the mobile device, click on backup to start the process.

On the main page you will have to click on restore whatsapp to devices and then select a backup that contains the WhatsApp data you want to restore.

Finally, click on restore in the next window and the program will immediately start recovering WhatsApp data on the mobile computer.

WhatsApp Web: why does the QR code not load and how to fix it?

Remember that to access and use WhatsApp Web you must have certain requirements. Otherwise, you will have complications to use it. To check if you have a good Internet connection, you must perform the following steps:

Open WhatsApp Web. If you see a yellow box with the message “Computer Offline,” you should check that your computer’s Internet connection is active.

If you notice that the connection works normally, but you still cannot use WhatsApp on your PC, refresh the page or restart the application, if you are using WhatsApp Desktop.

If the problem continues, you will have to log out of WhatsApp Web and log back in. In this way, you can send and receive messages without complications from your computer.

Why can’t I send WhatsApp messages from my cell phone?

If your cell phone does not have a good Internet connection, you will not have access to WhatsApp Web or send messages from your PC. You can verify this as follows:

Enter WhatsApp from your mobile device and try to send a message.

If you can’t send a WhatsApp message from your phone, try again from WhatsApp Web.

If you still can’t receive or send messages, you may have a connection problem on your mobile.

How do I know if I have problems with the Wi-Fi connection?

Keep in mind that some places, such as the library, university or in the office, have a managed Wi-Fi network, which may be configured to limit or block access to WhatsApp Web.

In case you receive the message that the Wi-Fi network prevents WhatsApp Web from working normally, you will have to configure the network so that you have access to web.whatsapp.com or whatsapp.net.

How to link a device to WhatsApp?

Linking a device, be it a PC, laptop or tablet, to WhatsApp is very easy. Learn here how to do it if you have a mobile Android or iPhone:

Android

Open WhatsApp Web on the device to be linked.

Sign in to WhatsApp from your mobile.

Select the three dots and then Linked Devices.

Choose Link a device.

Unlock your phone according to the instructions that will appear on your screen.

Point the phone camera at the screen of the device to be paired to scan the QR code.

iPhone