When Chalino Sanchez murdered fans at a live concert

Rosalino Sánchez Félix, or as he was known in the regional Mexican music industry Chalino Sanchez was one of the corrido singers most successful of the 90s, however, his career ended when he was just 31 years old, leaving a legacy that is still engraved

It was on May 16, 1992 that the so-called King of the Corrido Peasants from Culiacán, Sinaloa, found a sewage canal, his wrists and ankles were tied, his eyes were blindfolded and he had been shot twice in the neck.

Those who have been in charge of making known stories that lived next to the singer they have been friends that Chalino himself told them at some point, so Lupillo Rivera being one of his closest companions, recorded when the interpreter of ‘Nieves de Enero Comitó live concert murder .

Through his YouTube channel, Lupillo Rivera recounted how that fateful night happened when Chalino decided to sing in an event hall in Coachella, California, in 1992 shortly before his murder.

When Chalino Sánchez murdered fans in the middle of a live concert.



Thanks to the fame that he already had at that time, some people resold their invitations to see the fashionable singer, in that place there was a man who got up to ask him for a song that he did not sing or know, so he asked him patience to finish her show and then interpret it.

But the subject did not accept the King of Corrido’s refusal and began to insult him: “Sing me the song or there will be a fart, I am so-and-so’s people,” Jenni Rivera’s brother recalled.

Chalino paid no attention to it and once again requested a tone from the accordion player, with Los Amables del Norte, so he did not notice when the man behind him pulled out a pistol and shot the singer twice.

As soon as the interpreter of “Alma enamorada” felt the shots, he turned around and drew his weapon and unloaded it against his attacker, however, he was about to faint and could not see who was shooting him.

Lupillo remembers that Chalino told him that the guy who almost killed him did die, but also other people who had nothing to do with it and who were just escaping from the bullets.

After the attack, Sánchez was taken to a Palm Spring hospital to be injected with something to calm him down. On the other hand, Rivera says that this moment was crucial in Chalino’s life and that from that moment all the record companies began to look for him.









