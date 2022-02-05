When does JJ Macías debut with Chivas in 2022? His best goals

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.02.2022 16:27:00





After his short adventure in soccer Old continentwhere he failed to stand out with Getafe, Jose Juan Macias is of returned in Liga MX to live one new stage What player of the Chivas from Guadalajara.

It will be until the next Monday that the 22-year-old Mexican I rejoined the training of the Sacred Flocka team that advances in tenth place in the general table with four points.

“Jose Juan will join the work of the First Team next week and will seek to earn a place in the squadbased on the effort, dedication and persistence that characterizes him, all for the collective good of Chivas,” the Guadalajara team detailed in a statement.

When will José Juan Macías debut with Chivas?

Because JJ Macias will report with the rojiblanco team until the following week, the striker’s debut could take place until next weekend when Chivas faces Tigres.

This game is scheduled for Saturday, February 12 at 5:00 p.m. on the field of Akron Stadiumvenue that will reopen its doors after the match in which the Rebaño equaled 1-1 with Querétaro on January 22.

JJ Macias goals

What number will JJ Macías play with?

Although in the first instance Chivas registered in the MX League to Jose Juan Macias with the number 32 for Clausura 2022, the Sacred Flock modified the number that the Mexican will wear, so during this tournament we will see him with the ‘7’ on the back.

​