When does La Reina del Sur 3 with Kate del Castillo premiere?

The Queen of the South will return to the screen with new episodes

Many fans of La Reina del Sur are now wondering if there is a release date for the third season of the series. Kate del Castillo, Well, they look forward to new chapters of it.

Everything seems to indicate that the famous Serie winner of an Emmy will soon return to the screen with new episodes of the plot of Teresa Mendoza.

That’s right, La Reina del Sur, Telemundo’s most successful series, is about to return to the screen with its third seasonwhich will continue the story of Teresa Mendoza, the character of the famous actress Kate del Castillo, who must fight against her enemies to get her daughter back.

It is worth mentioning that in this new season Teresa will continue to fight against the events that occurred at the end of season two, where, like the first season, she will be deprived of liberty, only this time she will try to escape to reunite with Sofía, her daughter, the which was taken away from him.

In the new season, Teresa Mendoza will find herself in jail again, serving a sentence for the events that occurred at the end of the second season.

Now, separated from her daughter Sofía, she will seek to reunite with her thanks to the help of her friends.

Living behind bars in a maximum security prison and stripped of her freedom, Teresa once again finds herself separated from her beloved daughter, Sofía. After devising a highly sophisticated escape plan, Teresa’s old friends Oleg and Jonathan boldly break her out of prison to Mexico where she meets President Epifanio Vargas.”

It is important to note that the successful series starring Kate del Castillo toured various places in Latin America for the recording of the new chapters in which Teresa Mendoza will have to face old enemies to regain her freedom.

Regarding the premiere date, Telemundo released a teaser about the programs that will reach its screen during 2022 where scenes from the new cycle of La Reina del Sur appear, however, the exact date has not been confirmed.

La Reina del Sur is an American crime drama television series produced by Telemundo Global Studios and RTI Television, for Telemundo.

Based on the homonymous novel by Spanish author Arturo Pérez-Reverte and adapted by Roberto Stopello and Valentina Párraga.

During its first season, Patricio Wills, the then president of Telemundo Global Studios, was the executive producer of the telenovela, and it had a budget of 10 million dollars, making the first season of La Reina del Sur the most expensive telenovela never produced by Telemundo.