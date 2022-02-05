When is Laura Pausini’s film released?

Prime Video Laura Pausini’s film, entitled “A Pleasure to Meet You”, will soon be released on the Prime Video platform.

Prime Video has confirmed that the new Amazon Original Italian film Laura Pausini – Nice to Meet You starring Italian singer-songwriter and music producer Laura Pausini will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on April 7 in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

The project, based on a brainstorming idea by Pausini, was written by Ivan Cotroneo (La kryptonite nella borsa, Un bacio), Monica Rametta (Un bacio, Il volto di un’altra) and Laura Pausini, and directed by Ivan Cotroneo. Francesca Picozza is the creative producer and Gherardo Gossi (Diaz, Le sorelle Macaluso) is the director of photography. Laura Pausini – Nice to Meet You is produced by Endemol Shine Italy (a Banijay company) for Amazon Studios.

The film is based on the question: What would have happened if Laura didn’t win the Sanremo Music Festival that night in 1993? The Queen of Italian Pop is in front of the cameras of a feature film for the first time in a project that gives birth to her love for cinema and reveals the true soul of Pausini to the public, through never-before-seen moments of her private life. and professional, while giving audiences ample opportunity to discover new and unknown sides of her for the first time.

To tell his story, Pausini recalls all his steps, from childhood through all the stages of his extraordinary career and his daily life, imagining for the first time what could have happened if he had not had the luck and persistence to live the life of a global star.

With more than 70 million records sold worldwide, Laura Pausini is one of the most renowned Italian artists around the world. Her international reach gives her a unique position as an Italian artist. Pausini recently collaborated with singer-songwriter Diane Warren on the song Io Sì (Seen) which won Best Original Song in a Feature Film at the Golden Globes, and was the first woman in Italian music history to be nominated for a Oscar for Best Original Song, for the same song, which he performed during the ceremony in 2021, recorded in Los Angeles and broadcast worldwide.

With this new project, Pausini, the most beloved and esteemed Italian artist in the world, makes her cinematic debut in a film that revolves around her and her extraordinary story.

